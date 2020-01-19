advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

How nice is it to live in Houston? While friends and family snow in the north in freezing weather, Houstonians play golf. However, it sometimes gets a bit fresh, even in the city of Bayou. With the ease of living the apartment, apartment residents have much less to do than their homeowner friends, but here are a few things to keep in mind.

Heating system

The City of Houston requires the owner of your property to “provide and maintain in good condition heating equipment capable of maintaining a minimum indoor temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit when it is 20 degrees Fahrenheit outside, with the indoor temperature at a point three must be measured feet above the floor. “This is not negotiable. If the heat of your apartment is not working properly, report this immediately to the manager in writing. If you cannot get it within a reasonable time, call 311 and report it to the city’s habitability inspectors. In the worst case: the state law offers a way to get out of your lease if there is a dangerous maintenance problem, such as the lack of operating heat if the owner does not solve it.

Space heaters

Use caution when using space heaters. If you find it necessary to use one, make sure you read and follow the instructions carefully. Place it on a flat, horizontal surface – not on the carpet and not on anything flammable. Do not leave it overnight or unattended. Keep it at least three meters away from anything that could catch fire – books, paper items, clothing, etc. Plug the power cord directly into a power outlet, not into an extension cord or a socket that could overheat.

Ovens, candles

Never try to use your oven to heat your apartment. Be especially careful with natural gas ovens. Your lease probably prohibits the use of candles in your apartment. If not, remember that although candles are beautiful, they provide almost no useful heat and are a frequent cause of unintended fires. For the atmosphere, consider the use of flameless candles.

Other ways to stay warm

If the weather at the bottom of your door needs to be replaced, contact the manager. In general, properties like to do this. In the meantime, a rolled up blanket or a towel can stop a small draft against the bottom of the door. Don’t forget the door to your terrace or balcony if you have one.

Avoid frozen pipes

For a really hard freeze, you may receive a message from the manager asking you to let your tap run slowly. A slow drop is enough – you don’t have to waste a lot of water. If you are out of town in the winter, it can help you and your neighbors to avoid frozen pipes by keeping your heat on and set to 62.

If you move after a hard freeze, your accommodation maintenance staff may have already sanded and / or salted certain areas where you should walk.

This article has been provided by the Houston Apartment Association. For more information, visit www.haaonline.org.

