House sitter from hell who reportedly stole cash, irreplaceable jewelry, has left NZ

Police were warned that a house sitter who reportedly had stolen $ 6,000 in cash and valuables from a Christchurch couple was a flight risk five days before he left the country.

South African Dean Louw left New Zealand on Monday, despite the police being told that he had an open ticket home.

Louw spent three weeks in Lauren and Jonny Metcalfe’s house while visiting relatives in the UK.

STACY SQUIRES / MATERIAL

Jonny and Lauren Metcalfe warned the police that their house sitter was a flight risk.

They were introduced to him by a common friend and said he looked like “a good guy,” but when they got home, they discovered that money and jewelry were missing, their credit card was used, and their car was damaged.

A spokeswoman for Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said that Louw was no longer in the country.

“INZ can confirm that the person has left Christchurch. INZ is not responsible for warnings that are triggered when a person leaves New Zealand.”

Lauren Metcalfe said they had given Louw’s whereabouts to the police, but officers said there was insufficient evidence to arrest and that they could not stop him at the airport.

“My husband called multiple times to 105 and visited the center of the center in Christchurch several times. The most important thing is to let the police know that Dean poses a flight risk,” she said.

The Metcalfes met Louw for the first time a week before their trip to England in December.

They said he seemed trustworthy and allowed him to stay, provided he cared for their dog and maintained the garden.

“After we met Dean, we agreed and he moved a few days before we left. He was the perfect guest in the house; cleaning, gardening, taking the dog for flights,” she said.

“We left, handed over the keys to our house and trusted that everything would be fine if we got home.”

They knew something was wrong when they got home, she said.

“We heard that Dean had crashed my car, cleared my wallet, stolen a key from our house, jewelry, money, fuel, and other expensive items such as GoPros and binoculars, which amounts to several thousand dollars.”

Her grandparents’ jewelry was also gone, as were the jewelry from her wedding gift and her watch.

“That’s really heartbreaking,” she said.

The police have been approached for further comment.

A spokesperson previously told Stuff that they were “following active lines of investigation” regarding a report of theft at the property that was made on Wednesday, January 15.

“These investigations include an assessment of all available evidence, including possible CCTV recordings. The police will continue to inquire about the case.”

