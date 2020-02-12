HOUSE MIX Choreography by Christopher House and Tedd Robinson (Toronto Dance Theater). At the Fleck Dance Theater (207 Queens Quay West). Runs until February 15, Wednesday-Saturday 8 p.m. $ 20- $ 45.416-973-4000, tdt.org, harbourfrontcentre.com. Evaluation: NNNN

Artistic farewells are not always graceful. So it was satisfying to see how the Toronto Dance Theater’s artistic director / choreographer, Christopher House, ended his long tenure with the company in such a style.

House’s last main stage production with the company is House Mix, four works selected from his enormous oeuvre, and a guest contribution. For those who have followed his career, it is difficult not to be emotional about the end of this era and to be curious about what will come for the company. And yet it is also difficult to be sad on stage with so much beauty and spark.

The program starts off excitingly with martingales from 2014. The work is based on simple task-based movements such as passing a small, weighted ball that is thrown high in the air. When dancer Christianne Ullmark breaks into a sprint and the dancers mate and run at full strength – one partner forward, one backward – it is impossible not to be cheered on by the exuberance and dynamism. Program notes point to martingale as a system in which past experience cannot help predict the future. It is a fitting conceptual basis for a dance that expresses through the collaborative task of keeping things moving without clashing.

For me, the collective energy was much more subdued in the next three parts of the program. Encarnado was originally created for the 1993 Men Dancing Men’s Dances Festival and performed on the opening night by Ullmark and Erin Poole. (Ryan Kostyniuk and Roberto Soria will appear later in the run.) The inspiration from classic literature is a common house MO, and the sculptural forms here are said to refer to the Iliad. More specifically, the work shows the fluid approach to gender identity that House and TDT have developed together.

6 people who do 6 poses from 6 photos to music is Tedd Robinson’s funny contribution to the last TDT mix of his long-time friend and colleague. Robinson’s quirky vocabulary and unique sensitivity are always interesting, but I’m not really convinced of his inclusion here. Since the clock is running out, I would have preferred to see another bite out of House’s treasure chest.

Echo Dark feels visually and acoustically more emphatic than some of the other pieces. With big boots and voluminous skirts, the performers pose, roll and slam these boots on the floor, creating a rush of moving texture. The work uses choreographic material from Echo’s Object from 2005 and is a good example of the relationship between house and repertoire as a living, breathing resource that can be recalibrated and reinvented at will. Still, it still feels a bit like a nice extract, dark and mysterious, that points to depths while holding on to surface tensions.

The last work in the program, Vena Cava from 1998, brings us back into the light with blood-pumping physicality. I love watching society dance. Within the entire kinetic spirit of the work – which is representative of the corporate style – you can see how individual dancers can grow with confidence. With Kostyniuk in a leading role, the choreography looks like House had made it for himself to dance. But Kostyniuk brings an uncomplicated fleet to the part and ultimately owns it. Megumi Kokuba is characterized by sensitivity – she is aware of herself, but relaxed. I also loved Poole in this piece, with its long limbs that cut precise arches in the air.

It’s hard to tell if the company has ever looked better.