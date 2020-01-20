Hot shots can fly to Davos with sustainable fuel, but that's why it's so rarely used

advertisement

Zurich Airport near the World Economic Forum in Davos announced on Monday that a business jet uses a mixture of sustainable and conventional fuel.

The fuel made by the Finnish nest

NEST, + 1.39%

advertisement

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%, said the airport.

But it’s barely used – the International Energy Agency says aviation biofuel production of around 15 million liters in 2018 accounted for less than 0.1% of total fuel consumption.

It is important to reduce jet fuel emissions. According to the IEA, aviation emissions account for just over 2.5% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, and are expected to increase to 3.5% by 2030.

Unlike cars, it is difficult to electrify air travel. Batteries should deliver an enormous amount of energy at the start and be light and durable. Batteries currently do not meet the requirements to replace jet fuel on long-haul commercial flights. The only real way to reduce the climate impact of flying is to make fuel more environmentally friendly.

The problem is that planes run on kerosene, an energy-dense fossil fuel that can operate at low temperatures and has proven difficult to replace with more environmentally friendly options. Biofuels for aviation exist, i. H. Fuel made from plants or waste biomass that has a much lower carbon footprint and is generally blended with regular jet fuel. The big obstacle is to earn enough without competing with food production, and at a low enough price.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as it is called by industry, is currently about three times as expensive as commercial aviation fuel made from fossil fuels.

Another difficulty is procurement. They are usually made from non-food plants and algae or from wood and biomass. Some of these fuels contain palm oil, the production of which is one of the main drivers of deforestation. The production of jet fuel from algae seems to be an ideal solution, but it takes up a lot of space and it remains unclear whether this process can be scaled to an industrial level.

The International Air Transport Association’s trading committee says that SAF can reduce its overall carbon footprint by about 80% over the entire life cycle of fuels.

,

advertisement