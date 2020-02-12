with a performance of “Asphalt” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After a brief introduction by Dierks Bentley – who discovered the band in Murfreesboro, Tennessee about 30 years ago – he transforms into his alter ego Doug Douglason, singer from Hot Country Knights, to start with the delicate ballad “Asphalt” go.

In a red mesh shirt and high-waisted jeans, Douglas mumbles a first verse in which he wakes up at dawn and leaves a message at the stranger’s bed with whom he has spent the night before the rest of the band steps in to harmonize the chorus , who definitely only deals with the open road and with romantic texts like: “I don’t care whether it’s curvy or flat / I could stay, but there is always a ‘but’ / That brings me to my truck to jump / There’s a big old reason I’m gone / It’s this asphalt. “

Hot Country Knights cover of Sawyer Brown’s ‘Some Girls Do’ is on the brand

The group ends the performance by gathering around a microphone to whistle together.

“Asphalt” can be seen on the Knights’ upcoming debut album, which they will release after their signature on Bentley’s UMG Nashville record label. The project will also include the main single “Pick Her Up” with Travis kick.

“Look, the 90s are hot right now. [Bentley is] He wanted to get involved with us and produce us and [we] wrote some original songs while I was doing that – writing. Just with a pen. I read or write not much. He wrote most of them, but stole most of my ideas, “Douglas jokes about the album.

The humorous quintet will also embark on the One Knight Stand Tour, which begins in San Diego on April 7 and ends at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 29.

