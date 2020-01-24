Hot Country Knights release an album

advertisement

The country group Hot Country Knights, influenced by the nineties, may only have released one official single, but the Supergroup is already in the process of creating their debut studio album.

Faced with Douglas “Doug” Douglason (Dierks Bentley), the band confirms Billboard that their debut album will be released later this year. Bentley convinced Douglason to create an album and have him on the record as a producer.

“Look, the 90s are hot right now,” Douglason told the outlet. “(Bentley pretty much rides our mullet to the finish here. He wanted to get involved with us and produce us and (we) wrote some original songs. It’s been a while since I wrote that. Just with a pen “I don’t read or write much. He wrote most of them but stole most of my ideas.”

advertisement

This video of Dierks and his little girl is so cute

The relationship between Douglason and Bentley goes back a little. The group opened to Bentley during his 2019 Burning Man Tour and at his Seven Peaks Music Festival. Since then, the band has grown steadily and even some famous fans and collaborators, including Thomas Rhett.

Bentley would have cut her debut single “Pick Her Up” with Travis Tritt if the Hot Country Knights hadn’t recorded the song. He wrote it together with Brett and Jim Beavers during his Colorado festival.

Bentley says Hot Country Knights became his main focus – not just a side project – after the band’s official signing at Universal Music Nashville and the release of their first single.

“I’m not really in a hurry to get this over with. It’s really fun and I think it’s really used in country music right now,” he admits. “(The country genre), myself too, can take itself too seriously. This is a good reminder of why I was into country music, great songs, great people, great people, characters, colors and energy It’s a nice way for me to reset my next project by just being with these people. “

The real names of the country stars revealed:

advertisement