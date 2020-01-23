Hot Country Knights hire Travis Tritt for debut single

advertisement

The Hot Country Knights waste no time and bring back the land of the 90s. After signing at Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records Nashville at the start of the new year, the group – Dierks Bentley and his band in mullet wigs and decades-old fashion, goofy names – released their first single, “Pick Her Up.”

Readers can press the button above to hear ‘Pick Her Up’ from the Hot Country Knights, with a country icon from the 90s, Travis Tritt. Bentley, who produces the new material of the knights, wrote the song together with Brett and Jim Beavers. As lead singer Douglas “Doug” Douglasson gives the country star advice on how to chase a country lady: “Pick her up in a pickup / Take her to a honky-tonk / spin an ice-cold longneck / Dance around to an old jukebox. “

Travis reads the second verse of “Pick Her Up”, warning that this kind of woman “has no use for a BMW / or wine from a bottle of one hundred dollars.” Sonically, the song, with its regular drums, floating guitar and prominent violin line, would fit right next to a current Luke Combs hit and a classic Shania Twain song.

Hoping to take advantage of the revival of country-like country music, the Hot Country Knights send “Pick Her Up” to country radio on February 3.

In addition to Douglasson, the Hot Country Knights include bassist Trevor Travis, guitarist Marty Ray “Rayro” Roburn, keytar / violin player Terotej “Terry” Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Marty Montgomery. The band has previously given sporadic live performances, often opening to Bentley.

