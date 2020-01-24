Hot Country Knights give dating advice in the video 'Pick up'

advertisement

The Hot Country Knights only released their debut single on Thursday (January 23), but they managed to get a big star for their very first video clip. There’s a familiar face in the “Pick Her Up” clip – and no, we’re not talking about Travis Tritt or Knights singer Douglas “Doug” Douglason, who is very similar to Dierks Bentley.

The “Pick Her Up” video clip, which readers can watch above, finds the Hot Country Knights who give dating advice to a man who “finally got the nerve to ask that little girl / out.” Yes, that is Tiffani Thiessen, aka Kelly By the Bell’s Kelly Kapowski, as the object of his affection.

Of course the knights know exactly what to do: they teach the guy how to dance, show him how to kiss her and fix his … sweet ride. Flame emblems on his pick-up and sleeves pulled off his shirt, our newly-married girlfriend appears at Thiessen’s door … and she’s beaten.

Country star Tritt from the 90s assists on “Pick Her Up” and in the accompanying video that Wes Edwards directed: he and the Hot Country Knights perform at the Thiessen club and her new boyfriend goes out. Of course there is a lot of line dancing.

“Travis Tritt is our old spirit animal and we have spent many a long night in the back of the van dreaming of working with or maybe even for Tiffani,” says Douglason in a press release. “When UMG finally came and signed us … they were two of our requirements for the video clip.”

Bentley, who produces the Hot Country Knights, wrote “Pick Her Up” with Brett and Jim Beavers. The Knights – leader Douglason, bass player Trevor Travis, guitarist Marty Ray “Rayro” Roburn, keytar / violin player Terotej “Terry” Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery – have previously given sporadic live performances, often opened for Bentley, and will release a full album this spring.

“This is all original material and it is the best material from Nashville since 1999. I am excited for the fans to hear it,” Douglason told a press conference on Thursday.

“And I’m excited that they’re buying it,” Roburn added.

