The Hot Country Knights unleashed their debut single ‘Pick Her Up’ at an unsuspecting country music community on Thursday (January 23), to mark the occasion with a press conference in the industry and a brunch at Waffle House that morning. Dressed in their distinctive stone-washed jeans and soft wigs, the knights shrugged off their mission to bring country music back to its testosterone-drenched, glorious 90s heyday.

Preceded by Douglas “Doug” Douglasson (who looks and sounds a lot like Dierks Bentley and thinks about it, the two were never seen together in the same room), the six-man outfit answered questions, shared stories and offered unsolicited opinions about everything from the stands from country music to their mutual admiration for the mother of bass player Trevor Travis.

In fact, the knights decided to give Bentley a bone and let him produce their next full project. Douglasson says he felt sorry for the singer after meeting Bentley at a time, years earlier, when the career of the star languished.

“I really gave a great speech and encouraged him to keep grinding and working on it … and it must have worked because apparently he’s doing pretty well,” Douglasson recalls. “He wanted to give us a chance, he wanted to give us a chance, although we actually did well. We had a demo that we had done in the basement of Trevor. It would get a lot of airplay.

“But you know, the 90s are hot now, and he wanted to ride the mullet, he wanted to ride the knight train. The ‘K’ is silent,” adds Douglasson.

Speaking of mullets, the Hot Country Knights shared a few previously unreleased songs with the public at the Thursday morning press conference, including a lamentable, mid-tempo song called “Mullet Over” that begs to reconsider its decision. In other songs, the Knights wax philosophical about the call of the open road, celebrating their patriotism and more.

The band used to concentrate on playing hits from other artists – “We were singing many other people’s hits along the way, and we called them ‘biggest hits’ because they made it great by singing,” Douglasson comments – but now the group is ready to start with original material. With the help of – or despite, depending on who you ask – the involvement of Bentley, the knights are preparing to release a full party of their distinctive trademark.

“This is all original material, and it is the best material coming from Nashville since 1999. I am excited for the fans to hear it,” notes Douglasson.

“And I’m excited that they’re buying it,” adds bandmate Marty Ray “Rayro” Roburn.

From the stage on Thursday morning, the knights approved – in random order – preparation H, Chevrolet, Waffle House and an unnamed erectile dysfunction medication. More than anything, they endorsed their loud and proud 90s country music brand, confirming their place in the genre by releasing their first single as a duet with Travis Tritt.

“If you want a hit, you have to get Tritt,” says Douglasson. But there is much more to come after the new single: after three decades of turning their wheels like a Murfreesboro-based country cover tire, the knights are finally ready to step into the spotlight.

