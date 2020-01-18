Hot Chelle Rae announced the start of their upcoming headline tour with the release of a brand new single titled “I Hate LA”. “The Tangerine Tour” is presented by Sirius XM Hits 1 and the band has 30 dates scheduled in North America starting in Santa Ana, California on March 12.
To promote the tour the band released ‘I Hate LA’, a new song about the city on the west coast and the bittersweet relationship of Hot Chelle Rae with that. The song is a catchy, sing-along rally song made up of melodic pop riffs with texture of R&B guitar tones and comic but relatable lyrics like: “Every time I ride the PCH, I want to cry, I know I sound dramatic but I have to die to go. How can you destroy an entire city in one day? I hate LA. “
Hot Chelle Rae has achieved success with previous singles ‘Tonight Tonight’ in 2011, which climbed to the top 40 of the radio and secured a number 1 position. A second triumph was a platinum hit ‘I like it Like That’. Now the group continues to see success and an impressive response from fans as they head for The Tangerine Tour.
“It was overwhelming to see the incredible response to our first issue in five years,” I Hate LA, “and we wanted to help you on your way to sharing what else we did,” said Ryan Follesé. “Touring has always been the most special part of what we do – for one night everyone in our audience is sharing right now and just having fun. We cannot wait to let so many familiar faces experience this new music and continue traveling together. “
It is no wonder that Hot Chelle Rae has experienced so much sensation, the group has toured along with pop idols Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato in the course of their career.
Hot Chelle Rae was founded in Nashville and the band consists of members Ryan Follesé, Nash Overstreet and Jamie Follesé. Every bandmate shared the experience of growing up in a household driven by music with so inclined people. Much of their influence and skills were created by exposure to the music scene and songwriting community in Nashville.
“I Hate LA” can be heard on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon music. Tickets for The Tangerine Tour are now for sale and available through the web page of the band.
THE TANGERINE TOUR dates
March 12 – Santa Ana, CA – The Parish
March 13 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
March 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent
March 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
March 18 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
March 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
March 21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
March 24 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey
March 26 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead
March 27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon
March 28 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
March 31 – Charlotte, NC – Underground
April 2 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts
April 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Altitude 27
April 6 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
April 8 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
April 9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
April 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater
April 11 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
April 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
April 14 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar
April 16 – Detroit, MI – El Club
April 19 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
April 20 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater
April 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity
April 23 – Denver, CO – Marquis
April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The complex
April 26 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
April 29 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver
April 30 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall