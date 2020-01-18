advertisement

Hot Chelle Rae announced the start of their upcoming headline tour with the release of a brand new single titled “I Hate LA”. “The Tangerine Tour” is presented by Sirius XM Hits 1 and the band has 30 dates scheduled in North America starting in Santa Ana, California on March 12.

To promote the tour the band released ‘I Hate LA’, a new song about the city on the west coast and the bittersweet relationship of Hot Chelle Rae with that. The song is a catchy, sing-along rally song made up of melodic pop riffs with texture of R&B guitar tones and comic but relatable lyrics like: “Every time I ride the PCH, I want to cry, I know I sound dramatic but I have to die to go. How can you destroy an entire city in one day? I hate LA. “

Hot Chelle Rae has achieved success with previous singles ‘Tonight Tonight’ in 2011, which climbed to the top 40 of the radio and secured a number 1 position. A second triumph was a platinum hit ‘I like it Like That’. Now the group continues to see success and an impressive response from fans as they head for The Tangerine Tour.

advertisement

“It was overwhelming to see the incredible response to our first issue in five years,” I Hate LA, “and we wanted to help you on your way to sharing what else we did,” said Ryan Follesé. “Touring has always been the most special part of what we do – for one night everyone in our audience is sharing right now and just having fun. We cannot wait to let so many familiar faces experience this new music and continue traveling together. “

It is no wonder that Hot Chelle Rae has experienced so much sensation, the group has toured along with pop idols Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato in the course of their career.

Hot Chelle Rae was founded in Nashville and the band consists of members Ryan Follesé, Nash Overstreet and Jamie Follesé. Every bandmate shared the experience of growing up in a household driven by music with so inclined people. Much of their influence and skills were created by exposure to the music scene and songwriting community in Nashville.

“I Hate LA” can be heard on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon music. Tickets for The Tangerine Tour are now for sale and available through the web page of the band.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfwIGREguNY [/ embed]

THE TANGERINE TOUR dates

March 12 – Santa Ana, CA – The Parish

March 13 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent

March 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

March 18 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

March 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

March 21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

March 24 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

March 26 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

March 27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon

March 28 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

March 31 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

April 2 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

April 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Altitude 27

April 6 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

April 8 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

April 9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

April 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

April 11 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

April 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

April 14 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

April 16 – Detroit, MI – El Club

April 19 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

April 20 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater

April 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

April 23 – Denver, CO – Marquis

April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The complex

April 26 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

April 29 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

April 30 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

advertisement