Hospice willing to lose $ 750K instead of allowing on-site euthanasia - The B.C. Catholic

A Ladner hospice is willing to omit hundreds of thousands of dollars in government funding instead of bowing to pressure from the Fraser Health Authority and B. C. Public Health Minister Adrian Dix to provide on-site suicide assistance.

The Delta Hospice Society has been given until February to comply with Fraser Health orders to offer Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) to Irene Thomas Hospice with 10 beds in Ladner. But in an interview with The B.C. Catholic, the hospice president says the organization would rather lose $ 750,000 in government funding than offer deadly injections.

“MAID is completely incompatible with palliative hospice care. It is diametrically opposite, “Angelina Ireland said on January 17.

By refusing to provide suicide assistance, the hospice only complies with its constitution, Ireland said. “We believe we didn’t do anything wrong … We believe we follow what palliative hospice care really is.”

Ireland said the hospice is so determined that it offers to give up $ 750,000 in government funding, which would guarantee that the hospice is below the 50 percent financing threshold set by the government, thereby exempting it from suicide assistance. The hospice currently receives $ 1.4 million a year from the government.

Although Fraser Health previously rejected the proposal, a hospice lawyer sent a letter to the health authority two days ago in which he repeated the offer. In a press release of January 17, Ireland asked the government to reconsider the offer.

“We offer to give up $ 750,000. That’s how much it means for us to be a real hospice and palliative care institution,” Ireland told The B.C. Catholic.

The lost government money would force the hospice to seek new funding, she admitted, and many of the hospice’s outreach programs would have to take a back seat. “But we are very happy to present that to Fraser Health and the Ministry. We hope that they remain a partner with us.”

She said that access to MAID is not a problem in the area; The Delta Hospital, where assistance with suicide is available, is just around the corner from the hospice.

“We don’t prevent people from accessing euthanasia. You could have it in a hospital, you could have it at home,” Ireland said. “There are a finite number of palliative hospice beds in this province and we are trying to protect it “

Tamara Jansen, Member of the Cloverdale-Langley City, defended Delta Hospice and said in a statement on January 15 that she is “very disappointed” about the government’s threats to close the hospice over a debate about assisted suicide.

“The World Health Organization, as well as several major Canadian palliative care organizations, agree that MAID and palliative care are separate practices … I am working with fellow MEPs to call on Health Minister Adrian Dix and Fraser Health to respect the right of medical professionals to exercise their freedom of conscience. “

