FRESNO, California – The annual “fire fall” phenomenon in Yosemite National Park cannot occur this year due to lack of water over the horsetail fall.

The National Park Service says autumn currently has little to no water, so those who plan to see the “fire” may miss it.

The horsetail case that flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in the Yosemite Valley looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The waterfall crashes about 1,500 feet, and if you didn’t know better, you might think you saw a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only takes about 10 minutes.

The natural phenomenon occurs at every sunset in late February. The National Park Service says the window for the “fire” 2020 is from February 13th to 27th.

Parking, visitor access, and traffic restrictions begin on the afternoon of February 13.

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous show.

