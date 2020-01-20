advertisement

It is never too early to plan a trip to Yosemite National Park to take a look at the annual “fire event” phenomenon.

The waterfall, officially known as the Horsetail Fall and flowing over the eastern edge of El Capitan in the Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The natural phenomenon occurs every sunset in the last two weeks of February, although the conditions must be just right. Even a hint of haze or clover cloud can reduce the effect.

advertisement

The waterfall falls about 400 meters and if you didn’t know better you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight takes only about 10 minutes.

Certain restrictions in the region take effect when the optimal viewing season approaches, but it can be a good idea to think ahead!

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement