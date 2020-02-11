ARCADIA, California – Santa Anita Park said a horse “suddenly” died on its training course over the weekend, making it the sixth death this year, according to KTLA.

The 6-year-old Double Touch died on Saturday according to the race track. The exact cause of death of the horse was unknown and the results of an autopsy were pending.

Another horse died on the track on January 19 after being injured in a collision with another horse during training. Two other horses were put to sleep a few days earlier when one suffered a broken ankle and the other a broken ankle.

Saturday was the 43rd anniversary of death in the park since December 2018.

The sports and race track has been the subject of protests and public scrutiny since the death of 37 horses in Santa Anita last year.

Animal rights activists are also demanding that the racetrack be closed due to the death of horses.

