<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ieqemSsMxek" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Last year, Netflix released a film with Brie Larson called the Unicorn Store, and it was a 90-minute mistake. When the streaming service announced that it was launching its upcoming Horse Girl release with the eponymous but admittedly not similar Alison Brie at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it was at the bottom of my list and was excited to see it. After seeing it, I was reminded of a very valuable lesson: never judge a book or the next major title on a streaming platform based on the cover; Horse Girl is absolutely awesome.

The film Brie wrote with director Jeff Baena suggests that this is another bizarre comedy that became Sundance’s imprimatur in the late 1990s and early 1980s. Sarah (Brie) is a cute and clumsy girl who works in an artisan shop, spends peaceful nights watching a supernatural-looking show, and is in a stable to watch a horse she had an attachment to at some point , but why the connection went down is a little vague.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Sarah is cute and lovable, but she is clearly a black hole of self-confidence. They immediately want her to be happy. She fights through simple interactions with her staff, her roommate and her stepfather. At some point (maybe when the film starts to “trust us”) we find out what is actually going on: it is kidnapped by extraterrestrials and used for delayed experiments.

That said, Sarah, whose mother and grandmother both had severe psychological problems, believes that this is what is happening. But the film is told in a brilliant twist from their point of view, so it’s something like an objective truth. (The opposite would be, for example, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, in which the film refers to Richard Dreyfuss to say “this guy`s nuts!”.)

Alison Brie, horse girl Photo: Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix

Sarah’s delusions, as they are so tragic in real life, are inexplicable to outsiders and seem blurry for themselves. “I know it sounds crazy,” she says to a doctor (she got nosebleeds), but she knows that it is used as a “human thermometer” and has probably been cloned. We are witnesses to their terrible dreams that sink into a white void, and then characters from those dreams appear in real life. (It is likely that one day she saw the plumber out of the corner of her eye at work, not that she manifested from an interdimensional area.)

Horse Girl manages to do some remarkable and difficult things. For starters, it’s a mix of genres. It is frightening, sad and also very funny. So many filmmakers who aren’t Joel and Ethan Coen try to confuse different narrative styles and keep failing. Baena doesn’t.

Then there is Brie’s appearance. It is extremely charismatic and watching this film is a real strain on your emotions. It’s fun (in a very strange way) how she freaks out and ruins a first date by chatting about clones, but you’re sitting in the audience and just want to help. (In recent interviews, Brie stated for the first time that she and her family members had mental health issues; the drama in Horse Girl comes from a very real place.)

TV Premiere Date Calendar: Find out when your favorite shows are back

For a low budget film, this is also a triumph for the design. As I said, it starts in something from the “twee” universe of indie films. It’s located in an artisan shop for heaven’s sake, so there are handmade lanyards and nu-dowdy clothes. When Sarah begins to lose ground through her hallucinations, elements from the store flow into her hypnagogic adventures. It’s a miracle that scenes with a rubber shower curtain material catsuit look both exciting and erotic.

A smaller duo than Baena and Brie would not be able to pull this off. I suspect that Brie’s closeness to the material is the miracle cure, since she knows exactly how far she can take the comedy without disturbing the tragedy, and vice versa. It’s only January, but I think this will be one of the best performances of the year.

TV Guide review: 5.5

Horse Girl is now streaming on Netflix.

Alison Brie, horse girl Photo: Netflix