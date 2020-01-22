Horse chestnuts get the best version of Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-12 07: 22: 00.0

Lawrence takes off to assert himself against the Cavaliers

The Ohio State Buckeyes get the best version of Clemson and the best version of

Trevor Lawrence.

advertisement

No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) meets No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona). on December 28th at 8 p.m. The Tigers drive a 28-game winning streak and Lawrence has set record-breaking numbers.

He is 13-0 as a starter and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,172 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Lawrence has an average of 9.4 meters per pass attempt and a register efficiency of 176.5.

He also has 407 rushing yards in 77 tries for seven rushing touchdowns. Lawrence has an average of 5.3 meters per rush and said that his approach has not changed, but his knowledge of the offense has changed.

“I don’t know how much my approach has changed. I just know a lot more, ”he said after winning the ACC championship against Virginia last weekend. “I have more experience. I’ve played a lot of games now and learned a lot from those games and earlier this season. I feel like I know more about our offenses and learn more things every week. I have the feeling that I now have better control over the offense and have a different leadership role. “

Lawrence said the Tigers are now playing better than the entire season and is looking forward to the opportunity to play for a second title in three years.

“I think we’re playing our best football right now,” he said. “We get better every week and we have three weeks to finish. We are looking forward to the playoffs. I think it’s just the opportunity to play a national championship. I’ve dreamed of that since I was a kid. Obviously. We got this chance (last season) and it was an incredible experience. I think our culture and all of the players and coaches on our team work so hard to get to this point all year round and we will not miss it. “

Clemson defeated Virginia 62: 17 in the ACC title game and the Tiger offensive was perfect.

“We have the same attitude every week. It’s not about who we play, but how we play, ”he said. “We really keep things internal and focus on ourselves and what we have to do. I think that was shown last year and it showed how constant we played this year. It doesn’t really matter who we play against. “

Lawrence said the Tigers made sure they had every success.

“Our team did a really good job enjoying the little things. And that’s no small matter, ”said Lawrence on Saturday evening after the win. “Winning five ACC championships in a row is a big deal. And Coach Swinney told us: “Stop and smell the roses. Enjoy every moment. “Because (if) you keep looking ahead, you miss such things. So we really wanted to enjoy it.

“And we understood that if we didn’t win this game, we wouldn’t stand a chance in the playoffs.” There is also a lot of excitement associated with it. ”

The former Clemson WR signs a futures contract with Titans

Top athletes from Louisiana accept Clemson’s offer

advertisement