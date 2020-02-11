It’s published by Searchlight Pictures, owned by Disney, but that doesn’t mean Scott CooperHorror movie antler was watered down for his visit to the cinema in April this year.

A new poster for the Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers was released last night and the MPAA rating of the film can be seen on the poster – thanks to Reader Necro who discovered it.

Antlers was rated “R” for “violence including cruel images and for language”.

Below you can see all three trailers and the latest posters.

Based on the short story “The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca (“Channel Zero”), Antlers released on 17th April, The film is written by Henry Chaisson and Antosca, with revisions from Cooper.

In Antlers, a small town teacher in Oregon (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, gets involved with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) has a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Graham Greene. Scott Haze. Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan also star.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEM5HW7q5dY (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXtQaPbi7rc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ng5eyOfL8qM (/ embed)