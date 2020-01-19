Horror author Eric Heisserer goes to the mortuary!

advertisement

Paramount Pictures redefines the Paraguayan thriller Morgue with horror writer Eric Heisserer (Bird Box, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Thing, Final Destination 5), which will produce under its Chronology banner, reports Deadline.

The original version of Morgue was written, produced and directed by Hugo Cardozoand featured dialogue in Spanish and Guarani.

In the film: “After hitting someone in his car and escaping the scene, a freelance security guard is tasked to monitor a night shift in the hospital, where he discovers his victim’s body in the morgue. As the night progresses, he becomes tormented by his guilt … or something weird. “

Cardozo and its production partner Guido Rud will revise the English language.

Heisserer is also the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for Arrival.

