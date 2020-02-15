ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Friendship and group activities will keep you positive. If you haven’t had much time for the people in your life who matter most to you, now is the time to make socialization a higher priority. Whatever your plans are, make sure your loved ones are included.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Plans you make with new friends will enliven your life. While you are having fun, an old friend leaves your social circle. Don’t blame yourself for your departure. They were going to go ahead. Taking on new tasks will be a lot of fun.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

The tension between you and a close friend can no longer be ignored. They no longer understand each other and have to have the courage to face the truth. People grow apart if they follow their own interests.

SCORPIO (October 24th – November 22nd)

Friends and colleagues will love the charm and flattery of a novice. They are not fooled by their praise and the many promises they make. The proof of a person’s intentions lies in his actions and not in his words. If they are real, time will tell.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21)

You have more control over your destiny than you think. New experiences make you more independent. Being firm in your decisions can also affect your relationships as people show you new respect. If you ignore a problem, it won’t go away.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20)

A change in the schedule will be stimulating. If one method doesn’t work, try another. Experimenting with different techniques leads to a breakthrough. Whatever your goal, you will be determined to succeed.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

A friend will make a surprising announcement. You are about to start an adventurous project. They may seem irrational, but keep your thoughts to yourself. You have made a decision and will not change your mind.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You are trying to persuade a friend to follow your plans and ideas. If this is something you clearly don’t want to do, respect your wishes. You can continue on your own without having to hold your hand all the time.