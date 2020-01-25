Horoscope: next week horoscopes - what does your astrology predict?

advertisement

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Stupid problems seem to slow everything down to the pace of a snail. Try not to let this touch you. You can easily get discouraged with snags, which could have been avoided if someone had been more careful. The most important thing is to learn from your mistakes.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

A good friend has great news that they want to share with you. Accept their invitation to meet for coffee, even if you had other things to do. Take the time for this, because happy moments like these should be cherished.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t fool yourself when it comes to money. This is not a good time to give in to extravagant impulses. Even if you have cash left over, this may soon be needed elsewhere. So keep a close eye on your expenses and encourage them to do the same if you have a partner.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If there is something about your work that you do not understand, ask for help but choose your mentor with care. If you accept the advice of someone who has no idea what to do, it will feel like the blind are leading the blind. Don’t waste your time ruining a colleague’s inflated ego.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Take the time to figure out how to deal with a misunderstanding. Think carefully about what others have said before you say. They may know something that you do not know. Ask questions about everything you do not understand.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

A new person in your life is demanding and selfish and it will cost you a lot to keep them happy. Their company empties you emotionally and it’s time for you to distance yourself. If you wait for the outcome of a job interview, no news is good news.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21)

There is something vague and cloudy in the sky that causes you and a few other people a lot of confusion. Someone is not honest. Even worse, they withhold information that you are entitled to know. Do some research to find out what they are trying to hide.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20)

If romance has been rocky, a more satisfying time is ahead. With super communication you can talk about your feelings in a way that you have never been able to do before. Take this opportunity to break down barriers that have been between you.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

New faces come into your workplace and you will make many valuable friends who can help you get ahead. Authoritative people will be helpful and a powerful professional will say a good word for you behind the scenes.

FISHING (February 20 – March 20)

Spending time with your family, especially older relatives, will make you happy. Don’t be surprised if conversations inspire you to do research into your family tree. Stories about an event in the past that involved an ancestor of you are worth passing on.

