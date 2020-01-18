Horoscope: Horoscopes for the coming week - is love or money in your astrology lesson?

advertisement

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Expect a busy time. It is a week in which you become entangled in the trials and tribulations of the everyday world. Sometimes it may feel like you can’t keep up with it all and don’t hesitate to ask for help during these moments.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

There is a conflict between family and social obligations. Your choice is to focus on the first, but a friend doesn’t agree. Ignore their complaints. You have the right to make your own decisions. This is a great time for a new start on the domestic stage.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Some hidden factors in your world will be revealed soon. This is a close relationship where you thought there was trust and you respected each other. Someone has hidden something from you. You need time to record all this.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

End every wish to meet the wishes of other people, just to please them. If you don’t want to do anything, don’t do it. If you have better ideas, do what you think is best for you. Someone has the habit of expecting you to always agree with him.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You are determined to do well whatever you do. Be careful not to overdo it. Try to relax. Pace yourself when you work on a large assignment. Trying to do too much at the same time can result in a burnout.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

There is someone at your workplace or in the neighborhood who you want to get to know better. A platonic relationship slowly turns into a romance. A project that you share together can be the start of something special and this experience will have a major impact on your life.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21)

The responsibilities are heavy and you feel under pressure. Normally you are the type that thrives on challenge, but you are also a human being and you need a break from time to time. If you get a headache, stomachache or backache, try some relaxation techniques.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20)

A new direction brings many new challenges. You are ready and you can process the more practical aspects of this business very efficiently. A group effort will thrive because of your influence.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You become so entangled in the drama around you that you forget your own needs. If you have made a promise to someone, do not forget this and reject it as unimportant compared to other things that are going on. That’s not it. They trust you.

FISHING (February 20 – March 20)

Nothing seems to happen as expected, which sometimes makes life interesting but frustrating. Household repairs will go very well, even if you had not intended to go beyond everything else. You handle well and you have to give yourself a pat on the back.

