Horns offer 4-Star 2021 Mississippi St QB target

A potential emerging priority goal of the 2021 Texas recruitment class for football in Texas, 4-Star QB Sawyer Robertson, was officially offered on January 23.

Head coach Tom Herman seems to focus on quarterback during his recruitment class in 2021. But an offer that was sent on January 23 for the football recruitment class in 2021 in Texas may indicate otherwise. On January 23, Texas offered Sawyer Robertson, a four-star quarter-in-eight and pro-style quarterback from Lubbock’s Coronado High School.

Robertson is in the ranking of No. 150 2021 in high school and No. 10 in his position. He is also a top 30 ranked prospect in high school in 2021 from the state of Texas. He now has a double-digit number of scholarship offers from Division I programs. The highlights of that magazine are now the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, SMU Mustangs, North Texas Mean Green, Washington State Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers.

It can sometimes be smart to stack depth at the quarterbacks position over any other recruitment cycle. By hiring just a quarterback in every passing recruitment class, the talent and depth can stay thin with that position group. Of course it is better if the quarterback room is too busy with young talent than too thin. The Texas Longhorns football program would now be smart about this.

However, there seem to be close links between the recently hired head coach of Mississippi, Mike Leach and Robertson. He received his offer from the state of Mississippi within the same month that Leach was hired in Starkville. And Wazzu was rather high on his list when he was offered there before Leach left Pullman.

Robertson also works schematically from a scattered crime at Coronado. That can of course translate into a number of the programs that have offered him so far. Louisville, North Texas, the state of Mississippi and Texas all offered it this month.

But it can be difficult for someone to work alongside Leach in the race to get a commitment from Robertson.

His high school football program is also in the same city where Leach has made himself famous, Lubbock. Leach is a former polarizing head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and that is where his air strike programs became notable in the first place.

Robertson is the prototypical large armed quarterback who is substantial and can carry out a spread attack. However, the walking capacity is not entirely comparable with other Longhorns quarterbacks such as the Hudson Card with four stars and senior Sam Ehlinger.

