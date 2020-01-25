Horns can get back on track in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge

advertisement

A win over the LSU Tigers on January 25 would be one of the best wins of the season so far for the Texas basketball program.

For the first time since autumn, a certain Texas athletic team is taking on one from LSU. This time, the Texas men’s basketball program will include the LSU Tigers on January 25 in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge. Head coach Shaka Smart saw the fortunes of his team take a turn for the worst of recent times. Big 12 payment was not at all favorable for Texas, especially during the last two games.

In a final loss at home at the Frank Erwin Center by the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks, the Texas Longhorns basketball program saw a lead decrease in the first half with a score of 66-57. The Longhorns then couldn’t get stuck on the road at WVU Coliseum with the West Virginia mountaineers, which meant an embarrassing loss of 38 points.

There are no fewer than 10 games that are all worth following to the same degree to the same degree. The Big 12 and SEC are two of the deeper college hoops conferences in the nation. Only the ACC (and perhaps the Big Ten) can be considered in the same realm as the Big 12 and SEC during the 2019-2019 basketball season.

advertisement

But the Longhorns competing against LSU could be one of the most intriguing, given the position each team is in. LSU has a record of 14-4 (6-0 SEC) in this match, while the Longhorns come in with a record of 12-6 (2-4 Big 12). Texas is a 1.5-point underdog at home in the Erwin Center against LSU on Saturday afternoon.

Texas needs a win here to keep their hope of a berth in the NCAA tournament. To achieve the victory, the Longhorns need big games from their defense half and namely their attackers. Junior wing Jase Febres has been big lately, but junior forward / center Jericho Sims had a down game against West Virginia.

The way Texas was outside of West Virginia was pretty embarrassing. West Virginia has more than doubled the number of shelves that the Longhorn brought in. Hitting the glass harder should be a theme for Smart and the Longhorns this weekend.

On the LSU side, 6-foot-4 senior guard Skylar Mays will be the primary scorer to watch. Mays averages 16.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point lands.

Real freshman star 6-foot-9 ahead Trendon Watford is a potential first-round choice in the 2020 NBA design, and has been playing better lately. Watford scores an average of 12.7 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 blocks, while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from the arc.

Next: 3 best CB Donovan Duvernay landing sites

The Longhorns must defeat LSU to lose a current streak with two games. Even an LSU loss would clearly keep them undefeated while playing a conference. LSU is currently in a good position to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament, while the chances for Texas are declining.

advertisement