It seemed that way David HarborChief Hopper, the restless character of “Stranger Things”, was killed after the events of season three, but as suspected The Duffer Brothers have already confirmed his survival for the upcoming one “Stranger Things 4”,

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer “From Russia”, which shows a handful of prisoners working on a railroad. The camera pushes in and shows Harbors Jim Hopper alive and well.

“We are pleased to officially confirm that the production of” Stranger Things 4 “is now running – and even more, to announce the return of Hopper!” Said the Duffer Brothers in a statement revealing the first details of the season. “Although it’s not all good news for our” American “; He is locked away from home in the snowy Kamchatka Wasteland, where he will be exposed to both human and other dangers.

“In the meantime, a new horror is emerging in the States, something long buried, something that connects everything …”

“Season 4 will be the biggest and scariest season yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime – pray for the American. “

The teaser is sent with love from Russia …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM [/ embed]