The Hopland Research and Extension Center hosted its annual Meet the Lambs event on Saturday, which allowed the public to learn more about the sheep and lambs that live on the land of the Extension Center.

Sheep and lambs grazed outside in the country while newborn babies stayed in the barn to get to know their new surroundings. The public could also see the dogs that are used on site to protect the sheep and lambs. Coyotes are the main threat to the sheep, and the dogs stay with the sheep year round to ensure that they protect the sheep from predators such as coyotes and mountain lions. After the children saw the sheep and learned about them, they were able to find out more about working with sheep’s wool and the various uses in the manufacture of clothing, blankets and yarn in the Rod Shippey Hall.

Lambs and sheep frolic in a barn at the Hopland Research Center. (Curtis Driscoll – Ukiah Daily Journal)

The Hopland Research Center has three breeds of sheep: Dorset, Montadale and Targhee. The Hopland Research Center used to have mainly Targhee, although today there are more Dorset and Montadale due to the genetic characteristics of the two breeds. The research center uses them to graze on different pastures, to minimize forest fire risks and to manage the landscape around the site.

They also sell and study the wool they get from sheep in the United States. While the research center had hundreds of sheep in the past, it was around 125 this year after selling sheep in the summer after funding from the University of California system was reduced. Over a hundred sheep have been born since the beginning of the lamb season in November, and female sheep usually have one to three lambs per birth.

Outside are dogs protecting sheep and lambs at the Hopland Research Center. (Curtis Driscoll – Ukiah Daily Journal)