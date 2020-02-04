Advertisement

The 24-year-old Indian doctor said that she has been traveling to Pakistan for years.



Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee, which hit the headlines last August after winning the pageant, announced her plans to visit Pakistan next month.

The 24-year-old Indian doctor from Derby said on Monday to SAMAA TV: “It has been declared a really safe place” and added that she has wanted to visit Pakistan for years.

According to an Instagram post from Kluchit, Mukherjee pointed out that Prince William and his wife Kate had recently visited the country and were safe to visit. “I’m not only going to Pakistan as Miss England, but also as a doctor. It’s a medical trip. I’m going with a team of doctors and surgeons,” said Mukherjee.

When Mukherjee was crowned Miss England, Daily Mail reported that she had two different medical degrees, an IQ of 146, which officially made her a “genius” and spoke five languages ​​fluently. She was due to start her new job as a junior doctor in a Boston, Lincolnshire hospital just hours after the Miss England final ended.

During a lecture on the security situation in Pakistan, the UK government said in a statement last month: “In recent years, the security situation in Pakistan has improved significantly due to the actions of the Pakistani government and security forces.”

