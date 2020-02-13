Bold and the Beautiful are not surprised that Douglas is more than a little unhappy with his father right now. Thomas does everything to ensure that Hope is jealous of everything he seems to have to do with Zoe. That’s why he made it his business to throw his fake girlfriend a lavish surprise party where Hope feels he has been completely replaced in his life. She’s not looking for romance with him at the moment, but neither is she a woman who wants him to focus on others than himself. She wants all his attention and she is not happy that he did it. But she is also not the only person who is unhappy about it. His own son is extremely frustrated that his father seems to have a new wife in his life if he only wants Hope to be his mother and that his father makes it possible.

Sally won’t tell Wyatt about her health problems, so Katie will do it for her. She’s sure he needs to know, but Sally still doesn’t feel like it matters to him. We have to agree with Sally, who now has to make her own life choices. She’s done with him and she’s just not there yet. She should be the one who takes the time to tell him when she’s good and ready for it, but it won’t work for her, because now we have to focus on Katie doing it for her. For them, Wyatt is heartbroken. He loved her, and he still loves her, and that’s not something he wanted to hear and face without her. His guilt is overwhelming.

What happens to courage and beauty?

Do you think Sally should tell Wyatt the truth? Tweet us your answer. 💔 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/LLbTjIMOkf

– Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 11, 2020

What are your thoughts?

What’s next for brave and beautiful?

Sally gets her diagnosis on #BoldandBeautiful this week. RT if you are waiting for her to win this fight. 💙 pic.twitter.com/goMWozFx2D

– Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 9, 2020

Brooke and Ridge thought for a moment that they might try to get their failed marriage up and running, and it didn’t take more than a few days before they realized that it would simply never happen. It just won’t work for him in the place they are. They have some great news for each other, and we can’t even tell you how annoying this is for those of us who were willing to split up months ago. The big news is that they still don’t agree. Neither agree on why they are no longer together. They cannot even agree for a brief second that their marriage breaks up without arguing. It is almost too much for us to deal with and we are over it in many ways.

Hope won’t be happy about Thomas’ surprise for Zoe when she finds out that Douglas doesn’t like it. She’ll confront him about how it hurt his son, but he’ll turn it around on Hope and let her see that she hurts him more than she refused to stay married to Thomas. He might have hurt him when he tried to go on and be happy in his own life, but his son’s misfortune is nothing less than her fault, is the argument he will throw at her. It’s going to be an ugly fight. We cannot wait.

