Hootie and the Blowfish will release a new album and go on tour next year

Yes, people used to do that! No matter what jokes are made about the band name and the aggressive mainstream sound, it is difficult to understand how strong the group was at its peak, with its striking catchy melodies and happy harmonies.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, “Cracked Rear View” is still one of the best-selling albums of all time, as it has been awarded platinum 21 times and was at the top of the Billboard 200 list for eight weeks. The band won two Grammys, including the best new artist and the best group pop performance for “Let Her Cry”.

Their successor, “Fairweather Johnson”, also reached # 1 and they have cut three more albums since then, but they have never repeated the success of their major label debut.

The band officially became dormant in 2008. “We felt like going away for a while, going back to our families, and a little more sedentary lifestyle could be a good experiment,” band member Jim Sonefeld told Associated Press I didn’t say we were six months or six years away are. We just said: ‘Let’s go to sleep. ‘ “

Rucker had a number of hits and the former rock singer quickly gained acceptance in the country music industry.

He also wrote history in a genre where there were few modern black artists. In 2009 he won the Country Music Association Best New Artist Award. (It was only the second time that the club awarded an individual award to a black artist.)

Five country albums later, and Rucker is ready to return to Hootie and the Blowfish. “I’m looking forward to rocking again,” he told the AP.

The group therapy tour, which includes the barenaked ladies, begins on May 30 in Virginia Beach and leads to more than 40 cities, including Madison Square Garden in New York City. Pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday.

