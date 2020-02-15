Bohemia

0

– –

1

Shamrock Rovers

Aaron Greene scored a dramatic winner in injury time to break the determination of the 10-man Bohemia to win the big Dublin derby in terrible conditions at Dalymount Park.

In a close, thoroughbred competition, Gypsies right-back Andy Lyons was knocked out for a second booking 25 minutes before the end.

Still, tech-savvy Rovers struggled to break through the stubborn central defense, which looked like they were going to endure part of the prey.

But this story changed three minutes into additional time.

Rovers midfielder Aaron McEneff’s low drive was spilled on the greasy surface by goalkeeper James Talbot.

Due to the instinct of Greene’s striker, the quickest reaction was to shoot the loose ball into the roof of the net.

The high gusts caused by storm Dennis forced RTÉ’s scheduled live television coverage of the game to be canceled because the camera portal and presentation area were rated as unsafe.

The Bohemia had to change before kick-off when strong striker Dinny Corcoran was injured in the warm-up.

Starting with the strong wind behind them, the home team had an early penalty scream when the looting Lyoners drowned in the area after two minutes.

All the young defender got was a yellow card for the simulation that would come back properly to chase him.

Although conditions made the game very difficult, Rovers passed the ball well and carved the first opening after 15 minutes when Greene shot a volley just over the top.

Two minutes later, Jack Byrne’s guile found Greene’s run, whose half-goal was cleared by Rob Cornwall.

The Bohemian defense was relieved when Lee Grace shot wide after not having a free Byrne corner.

Since the rain was now falling in a stream, the Bohemia only threatened in the 25th minute. New arrival Kris Twardek sees Roberto Lopes bravely blocking his drive for a corner.

This triggered the home team’s first good move when Keith Ward forced a fine save against Alan Mannus eight minutes before the break after a wind-assisted free kick.

Winger Twardek wasted a promising opening just a minute after the break and bored far over the goal after skipper Keith Buckley had chosen him in space.

After the playing field was severely cut, both sides tried admirably to pass the ball on.

Talbot was edited by shots from Graham Burke, McEneff, and then Byrne when Rovers regained the initiative.

The latter attempt followed the 65th minute when Lyon was given his second yellow card due to a tough challenge against Burke.

Point out the late attack when substitute Rovers’ Dylan Watts blocked a James Finnerty shot, while Anto Breslin cleared the line when the Bohemians bravely tried to keep their goal intact only for Greene’s late late deadlock breaker ,

Bohemia: Talbot; Lyon, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Twardek, Buckley, Lunney, Wade-Slater (Mandroiu, 63); Ward (Barker, 68); Wright.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O’Brien (Scales, 56), Lopes, Grace, Lafferty (Farrugia, 75); O’Neill; Finn, Byrne, McEneff, Burke (Watts, 75); Greene.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare)