Bohemia

0

– –

1

Shamrock Rovers

The game on the opening weekend of the new season of the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland ended dramatically.

After a goal by Aaron Greene in injury time, Shamrock Rovers beat Bohemians 1-0 in Dalymount Park.

The hosts ended with 10 men when Andy Lyons was sent off for a second yellow card in the second half.

Conditions have been described as some of the worst in the recent past when Storm Dennis strapped down Dalymount Park.

In the second half, both teams went out on the pitch in brand new jerseys due to the weather.

Rovers had the best chances in the first half but were unable to capitalize.

After Lyons was dismissed, rovers dominated before Greene scored one of the game’s final kicks.

Rover’s head coach Stephen Bradley said full time that he thought it was a deserved win.

“We talked halfway through it could take up to 90 minutes, but we’re just moving it on,” said Bradley.

“I felt like we had full control in the first half. We had two or three good chances.”

“We should have taken it, but we didn’t, but I felt under control.

“So we said, just put away as long as it takes, and when they put the man off the pitch, we obviously just completely dominated them and luckily reached the goal.”