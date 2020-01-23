advertisement

BOSTON (AP) – The basketball hall of fame will auction off the badges that have been awarded to some of the sport’s greatest stars such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving.

The plaques offered for auction are the original portraits (25 x 28 inches) in black and white, which are attached to the vaulted ceiling of the hall for each employee. They will be replaced as part of a $ 30 million renovation as there was no more room for additional attendees in the 2018 class.

After the renovation, all enshrinees in another part of the museum will be displayed on a digital display.

The official portraits of Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Pete Maravich, Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal are also up for auction.

