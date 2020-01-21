advertisement

Doing More moderates Erica Cardenas

We love to bring you good news and here at “Doing More” we thought what could be a better way to start the new decade than to honor our fellow heroes, our veterans!

Cox Southeast Employee Resource Group welcomes veterans

As a result, we had the privilege of chatting with some Cox employees, including veterans, who shared their experiences with the Cox Veterans Employee Resource Group, also known as the ERG program for veterans in the Southwest region.

This program is special because it recognizes the strength, courage and commitment of those who have served (and still serve) our country. Look here!

Many thanks to Cox Communications for continuing to actively and sincerely support our veterans and active soldiers!

Toy Drive Capital School

Speaking of Cox employees, this next story is a wonderful example of how a person can really set hope on fire. Capitol School Toy Drive was founded 24 years ago by a Cox employee who saw a need in the community. She continues to smile on the faces of thousands of deserving students in the community.

As you may already know, “Doing More” celebrates not only those who are at home here but also across the country.

Salvation Army Food Drive

And this next story comes from Las Vegas, where, for the 20th consecutive year, more than a thousand Cox employees have gathered food to donate to the Salvation Army so the organization can continue to help those in need.

You will love this story! I really did it. Such a great example of giving up!

Let us also remember that recognizing those who have served and are still serving can be a year-round act of gratitude. Whether it’s a family member, friend, or stranger crossing our path, a simple thank you can really make a difference.

Stay encouraged, friends!

Erica cardenas (@ ericacardenas1)

