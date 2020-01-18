Honor British PR PR in Los Angeles

advertisement

A British PR supremo is being honored in Los Angeles.

Sarah Robarts is the president and founder of Ballantines Public Relations and has collaborated with some of the world’s leading companies, including Lionsgate, Sony, American Airlines and Amazon.

Robarts receives the first ever pioneering prize at the Social Media Superstar Awards (SMSA) in Los Angeles, with Good Morning Britain’s Ross King for hosting tasks. British PR chief Sarah Robarts is honored in Los Angeles (Ballantines / PA)

Organizers praised Robarts as “unique, unstoppable and truly respected all over the world”.

In response to the prize, Robarts said: “I love the US and the opportunities, challenges and gifts it has given me in the 20 years that I have made America my home.

“I certainly love what I do and although it has been a huge learning curve to run my own business so far away from my original home and raise two children solo at the same time, I would not have had it in any other way.

“I am proud to lead my talented team and so proud of the successes we have achieved along the way, both for our customers and for ourselves.”

The Social Media Superstar Awards are held in collaboration with the British American Business Council Los Angeles and take place on February 13 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

