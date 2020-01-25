Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an 'emergency'

advertisement

Hong Kong declared a new outbreak of coronavirus on Saturday as an “emergency” – the city’s highest warning layer – when the authorities took measures to reduce the risk of further infections.

The announcement came when city leader Carrie Lam was confronted in some circles with criticism of her government’s response to the crisis.

Of the five people who have tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong so far, four have arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects to the mainland.

This led to calls from some medical experts and politicians to limit or even stop the arrivals from China, the epicenter of the 41-outbreak.

Mrs. Lam held emergency meetings with health officials on Saturday morning after returning from Davos.

“Today I declare that the emergency response level is being lifted,” she told reporters.

Schools and universities, which currently have a break for the Lunar New Year, would remain closed until 17 February, Ms. Lam said.

All arrivals from the mainland to Hong Kong now have to sign forms for the health declaration, she added, while public events, including a New Year’s gala and next month’s marathon, would also be canceled.

“We have not seen any serious and widespread infections (in Hong Kong), but we are taking this seriously and we hope to be ahead of the epidemic,” Mrs. Lam said.

Ho Pak Leung, a microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said closing the mainland border would be the “most effective measure” to fight the virus.

Transport links to the mainland need to be reopened “when the epidemic is controlled, when Hong Kong officials are awake, when there are sufficient masks and rubs for all Hong Kong citizens,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Tragic past

Hong Kong has a recent experience with deadly viral outbreaks.

Nearly 300 people were killed by SARS in 2003, a tragedy that has left a deep psychological impact on one of the most densely populated places on earth.

The ability of the city to fight the crisis was hampered by mainland China movements to cover up and downplay the outbreak, leaving many Hong Kongers with a lasting legacy of distrust.

Hostility towards the mainland has increased in recent years as Beijing tightens political control over the semi-autonomous territory.

The outbreak also comes at a sensitive time for Mrs Lam, who has a low approval score after seven months of protests against democracy.

“We must remain united so that we can prevent and control the disease,” she said, winking at political unrest.

The often violent protests have damaged Hong Kong’s reputation for stability and contributed to its recession with the recent virus outbreak that aggravated the city’s economic misery.

Hospitals are already struggling with the winter flu season, but civil servants isolate everyone with a history of traveling to Central China and people with respiratory infections that look like the virus.

So far, around 300 people have been tested and checked for the virus. Quarantine centers are set up in remote holiday parks for everyone who has come into close contact with people who tested positive.

On Saturday, officials announced that a newly built, but still empty, public residential building would be used for front line medical staff who did not want to return to their families.

