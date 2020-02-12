Honey Lung, the newest shoemaker from London, sees the band in their best structured form when they play devil’s lawyer with the awkwardness of meeting new people. “Be My Friend” is our title of the day.

The band has returned from two years of improving their sound on tour and signing on the indie hero label Big Scary Monsters.

The track is a perfect composition from the band’s past and their ever brighter future. To channel Britpop’s radiant moments without feeling wacky, the group delivers a track designed for floor dancing in the bedroom.

The roots of the band are equally full of charm, frontman Jamie Batten hit the rest of the group after a gumtree advert that the singer had released. There was a call to “like-minded people who contribute to the creation of the sound hell”, the band was duly committed and the rest was history.

Mike Batten, who discussed the ideas behind her new single, said: “Lyrically, ‘Be My Friend’ is a joke when you try to impress someone you admire. We wanted it to be an ironic song that made fun of uncomfortable social situations and the fun ways we act just to be liked or to be accepted. ”

Listen to “Be My Friend” by Honey Lung below:

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="300" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/753323908&color=%23181818&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true"></noscript>

