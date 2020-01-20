advertisement

The Honduran government has officially declared Iranian-supported Lebanese Hezbollah a terrorist organization, a senior security official said on Monday.

“We are declaring Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will add it to the register of people and institutions involved in terrorist acts and their funding,” said Luis Suazo, Honduras Deputy Minister of Security.

advertisement

Heavily armed Hezbollah, a Shiite-dominated group, has also been classified by the United States government as a terrorist organization.

Last week, Guatemala’s new president Alejandro Giammattei also announced that he would call Hezbollah a terrorist organization and leave the Guatemalan embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.

Both steps were considered to bring Guatemalan foreign policy closer to that of US President Donald Trump.

Last week, the UK Treasury said it had classified the entire Hezbollah organization as a terrorist organization under the rules on terrorism and terrorist financing, and as such the assets would be frozen.

Previously, only the Hezbollah military wing was subject to asset freezing in accordance with UK government regulations.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In February 2019, the UK announced that it would ban Hezbollah and fully include the Lebanese Shiite group in the list of banned terrorist organizations.

London had already banned the Hezbollah branch and its military wing in 2001 and 2008, but now wants to ban its political arm.

“Hezbollah continues its efforts to destabilize the fragile situation in the Middle East – and we can no longer differentiate between its already banned military wing and the political party,” said Interior Minister Sajid Javid

advertisement