About the publisher:

I notice that we are not putting our hard-earned taxpayers’ money in the right place to solve this problem:

A large number of these homeless people do not think clearly and urgently need psychological examinations. Forget building residential facilities for them, spend the money on mental health care.

There are a number that clearly have an addiction that prevents them from being productive citizens. Some of them may also have mental health problems, but we need to address the addiction problem before you can provide mental health care.

And then there are people who are lucky and able to work and be productive. We need to offer them employment opportunities, perhaps similar to the “work programs” when we emerged from the Great Depression, and make the review of social services conditional on showing that they are trying.

Providing housing is an important step, but not an absolute solution for these urban campers. Do you remember the year 2017 when we passed Measure B’s mental health law? It was a good start.

– John B. Moon, Ukiah