As Homeland returns to last season after a break of almost two years, we all want to know what Carrie Mathison is up to … and she would like to know that too.

At the premiere of season eight on Sunday, Carrie recovers from the seven months she spent in a Russian prison in an army medical center in Germany. She’s better off, has given up anxiety medication and is running the garden, but she gets rude when she is led to an allegedly friendly interview with a Fed named Jim Turro. She explains that the Russians withheld their psychiatric medication, so that she got into a “bloody psychosis” and did not remember much afterwards. She wants to be reinstated at the CIA, but Jim briefly informs her that she failed her polygraphy – actually on “quite a few” questions. She does not understand: she has announced the location of an abandoned base to appease her, but insists that she has not disclosed any information about active assets. But how can she be so sure that she doesn’t remember anything, Jim wonders?

Meanwhile, Saul, who is now the President’s national security advisor, is trying to conclude a peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar. However, it is derailed when the Afghan vice president announces on television that she has been tempted to release Taliban prisoners. Saul is trying to prevent the Taliban delegation from leaving and has to offer the Taliban prisoners in US custody an accelerated release to keep them at the table. He clearly needs help, so he goes to Carrie’s facility and tells her doctors that he wants her to join him as soon as possible. Turro fears she may be a “compromised officer”, but a fiery Saul reminds him of how much Carrie sacrificed for her country. It will take more than “a nervous polygraph” to lose confidence in her.

Carrie does not hesitate when Saul asks her to fly to Kabul to help the Afghan Vice President retrace his comments, although he warns her that it is “ten times more dangerous” than she remembers: “Hell yes”, she says. She will work there with station chief Mike Dunne, who emphatically says Carrie that it is not the “alpha” you need in this situation – and calls the Turro to say that a “compromised” Carrie is on the way. When she arrives in Kabul, Mike Dunne is apparently still a bit salty about her previous encounters, and when she sends Saul an SMS, we see Dunne spying on her communications. He also introduces Carrie team member Jenna Bragg, who has only been there a month and still has wet feet. Carrie’s advice? “Don’t whine and don’t take no for an answer.”

It doesn’t take long for Carrie to put on a hijab and embark on a new mission and get her old buddy Ahman to drive her to an Afghan contact with her name Roshan. But Roshan’s wife tells her that the Taliban killed and roamed Roshan, “because of you. Because of the CIA.” Carrie apologizes in tears, but says that she is Roshan’s only American contact. She never gave up on him … did she? Now she doubts about herself. (She has a memory of how she cried in her arms in Russia and asked her to stay, but we can’t see who it is.) On the way back, she was chased down an alley by two men and only avoided her by hiding with a group of Afghan women, she’s not exactly safe either.

Back at the hotel, a shocked Carrie is greeted by Mike Dunne, who seriously tells her that he has sent three teams to locate her. The Afghan vice president has postponed his meeting with Carrie until the next morning, and when Carrie asks about Russian cooperation with the Taliban, Dunne wonders why she is asking about Russia – and where she has been all night. When Carrie comes to meet the Afghan Vice President, she sees someone leaving his office – her Russian tormentor Yevgeny Gromov. And now she remembers that the person she clung to and begged to stay … was he ?!

* Our favorite technician Max saw a little combat action when he joined a train in Afghanistan to install a listening device that he could use to spy on the Taliban. The soldiers mock him first and call him “a cable repair man”, but he gains their respect during a nightly mission to plant the device. On the way back they get under heavy fire, but they manage to get safe again. Now they consider “the cable type” as their lucky charm. And hey, the listening device is in operation!

Saul also had a few unpleasant encounters with Pakistani intelligence officer Tasneem, played by Nimrat Kaur. (Do you remember her from Season 4?) He blamed her for getting inside information about the peace process, while accusing him and the United States of leaving the region with wrong schedules and standards, is not running for them outputs. “It will definitely play a big role this season, we bet.

