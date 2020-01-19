advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

HomeAid welcomes new chairman Jim Muska

HomeAid Houston, a 501 (c) (3) charity of the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA), welcomed Jim Muska, general adviser to Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, a Houston-based commercial general contractor, as 2020 HomeAid Houston president.

Muska studied at the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a BA, and the University of Houston – Clear Lake, where he earned his MBA. He earned his JD from the South Texas College of Law after spending eight years in housing construction. Muska started his legal career as a commercial litigator at the Hoover Slovacek law firm.

In 2019, Muska assisted in recruiting Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and Newberry Architecture to partner with HomeAid Houston and the Houston Astros Foundation to build a playhouse for HomeAid’s 13th annual Project Playhouse fundraiser. The project raises funds to build transition homes for the homeless and raises awareness about homelessness in the community. The Satterfield & Pontikes / Newberry playhouse, called the Toy Box Playhouse, achieved a record of nearly $ 92,580.

“I look forward to 2020 as the new president of the HomeAid board of directors,” said Muska. “I feel the momentum of Project Playhouse success and the many other fundraising events from HomeAid have been implemented in 2020 while HomeAid continues to build beautiful shelters and collect valuable funds to continue our mission.”

HomeAid is already well on its way in 2020 and is working with Empire Communities to complete a 8,100 square foot cottage in which eight boys and their teaching parents will stay in Boys and Girls Country.

A second project that just started in December has begun construction with Captain First America Homes, a Signorelli Company. It is a Life Skills Center called Promise House that provides a caring and positive environment for children and their families who face various crisis situations, including fire, flood, death of a spouse, loss of a job, an eviction, or the foreclosure of a house.

“HomeAid is looking forward to working with Jim Muska at the start of a new year of construction projects that serve those working for a better future,” said Carole Brady, executive director of HomeAid. “His professionalism and dedication to HomeAid and the homeless people of Houston are inspiring qualities that resonate with the board, staff and volunteers.”

HomeAid has added more than $ 14 million in real estate to the Houston area and has completed 54 projects that serve more than 20,000 homeless men, women, children, and veterans.

For more information visit www.homeaidhouston.org or call 281-970-8970.

