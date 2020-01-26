advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 25, 2020

Scott Merovitch (left), Chesmar Homes city president receives the GHBA’s Builder of the Year Award from GHBA President 2019, John Williams, during the 2020 installation celebration at the Briar Club on January 18.

HomeAid congratulates the winners of the GHBA “Of the Year Award”

HomeAid Houston, a 501 (c) (3) organization, is grateful that it has been able to work with many generous members of the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) since the agency became the GHBA Charity of Choice 16 years ago. These partnerships were the key to HomeAid’s success as they work within their mission: to build a new life for homeless families and individuals through housing and community reach. Several of these organizations have recently been honored at GHBA’s annual “Of the Year Awards” event. These prizes are based on involvement of the construction sector, participation of associations and an overall commitment to continuing education in the field. The award ceremony took place when the GHBA celebrated 79 years with the installation of incoming President Rob Hellyer and his 2020 Board of Directors. The theme was Stand Strong – Tenacity takes root in Houston.

The winner of the Remodeler Of the Year Award 2019 was Sherry Pruitt with Whodid It Designs. Pruitt has been active at the GHBA for many years and has recently been involved in various HomeAid Care projects. These are renovation projects or smaller construction projects for homeless care organizations of HomeAid. Pruitt helped lead the GHBA Remodelers Council to provide the men and women in the Gateway Houses of Agape Development with safe, up-to-date living spaces in which they could proudly live as they transition into stable, responsible adults.

Located in the historic third quarter of Houston, the faith-based Agape Development’s Gateway Houses are part of a residential program to help 18-25 year olds make the transition to a healthy adulthood by helping with housing, utilities, food and transport while giving advice, work preparation and guidance in secondary education.

GHBA Custom Builder of the Year prize winner was Jim Bob Taylor with D.L. Doyle Construction. Jim Bob co-chaired Matt Sneller of Sneller Custom Homes for two HomeAid projects that was a collaboration between HomeAid and the Custom Builders Council (CBC) of the GHBA. The team gave a working day to improve the Casa de Esperanza de los Niños campus by planting seasonal foliage, and for the House of Hope for Children later in the year, by making basic improvements to that facility.

The GHBA Builder of the Year prize was awarded to Chesmar Homes. Last year, Chesmar worked with Toll Brothers to build a GHBA Benefit Home in NorthGrove that raised nearly $ 250,000 for HomeAid and Operation Finally Home, both GHBA charities. The Benefit Homes Project is an annual charity for the GHBA. Chesmar Homes recruited their suppliers and suppliers to donate materials and labor to build the house at lower costs. They sold the house at market value and the proceeds were divided between the two charities. Over the past 13 years, Chesmar has built several Benefit Homes that benefit HomeAid.

The GHBA Developer of the Year Award went to Peter Barnhart with Caldwell Cos. Caldwell donated a lot to the Benefit Homes Project in 2011 and Newmark Homes donated the building management for that house. Part of the money that was raised through the sale of the house was donated to HomeAid Houston.

“The” Of the Year Awards “of the GHBA is an evening to honor the best in the construction industry,” said Jim Muska, president of HomeAid. “We are proud to have so many prize winners on our team as we work together to help end homelessness in Houston. We congratulate all winners this year and thank our team for their dedication to the HomeAid goal. “

HomeAid was started in 2003 and the first daycare was initiated in 2005. Since then, 54 projects have been completed, with more than 400 beds and $ 14 million plus in real estate construction and improvements to the homeless community of Houston. Every year HomeAid projects serve more than 5,000 homeless men, women, children and veterans in Houston.

For more information about HomeAid Houston, visit www.homeaidhouston.org or call 281-970-8970.

