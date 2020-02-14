SOFTBALL AUSTRALIA

White Sox captain Lara Andrews was in a home race when Hutt Valley beat Canterbury (FILE PHOTO).

New Zealand’s White Sox star Lara Andrews and American pitcher Gretchen Aucoin popped their home races as Hutt Valley and Auckland continued their impressive starts at the national women’s softball tournament.

Andrews, who wanted to lead unbeaten Hutt Valley to a third consecutive title, met White Sox pitcher Amy Begg in front of their home crowd at Fraser Park, Lower Hutt in Friday’s Hutt 5-1 win over Canterbury.

Danica Ferriso had two hits from three bats for Hutt and Pitcher Shivaun Landeros scored six goals while holding the Canterbury Red Hawks on three goals – two by Paige Crawford.

Hutt Valley previously defeated Wellington 3-0, with designated player Lace Tangianau 1,000 striking the plate with two goals from two trips. She scored Hutt’s first run with a victim of Caitlyn Lewin. New White Sox catcher Otila Tavite scored a goal for Ferriso in the sixth inning, and Andrews came home after a field error.

Gretchen Aucoin was in good shape at the national women’s softball tournament (FILE PHOTO) for Auckland.

Aucoin smashed a home run and a triple, beating 12 batters for four sure goals in Auckland’s 16-1 win over the Junior White Sox Under-18 team. Former White Sox player Tyneesha Houkamau went three out of five for Auckland.

Aucoin previously had three hits out of four, including a two excavator, in Auckland’s 8-2 win over Canterbury.

Former American college star and former United States National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) hit 0.625 after day one and is likely to have improved on Friday after her performances.

Kyla Bromhead, who was batting for the White Sox, struck a split home run against Auckland against Canterbury.

Auckland’s win was never in doubt after three runs in the first inning, including a split home run by seasoned White Sox catcher Kyla Bromhead ahead of Canterbury thrower Lauren Sutherland.

Canterbury, who made three field mistakes, had doubles against Lucy McIntyre and Pearl-Marli Waetford, while Mikaya Werahiko faced .666.

Another former NPF player, the shortstop of the Manukau-Waikato counties, Maddy Grimm, scored a home run, a triple and a double in the 4-0 win over the Junior White Sox.

Counties later crashed to a 10-2 loss to Wellington, with the capital’s first American base, Olivia Huffman, beating three doubles, while fellow countryman Grimm won two against two for Counties.

Grimm got her second home run of the day in the Counties’ 1-3 loss to their neighbors Auckland. This gave the former Akron Racers infielder six hits from eight bats that day, including two home runs, a triple and a double.

Auckland’s White Sox pitcher Loran Parker scored three goals for eight goals, while Samantha Parks, a former pitcher now playing on first base, scored two goals, including a double.

AT A GLANCE

Results of the second day of the National Fastpitch Championship women’s softball tournament in Lower Hutt.

Counties Manukau-Waikato 4 Junior White Sox 0, Auckland 8 Canterbury 2, Hutt Valley 3 Wellington 0, Auckland 16 Junior White Sox 1 (6 innings), Wellington 10 Counties Manukau-Waikato 2 (6 innings), Hutt Valley 5 Canterbury 1, Auckland 3 Hutt Valley 1