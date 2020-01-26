Holocaust Remembrance Day: The incredible stories of Greater Manchester Jews who saw the worst and best of humanity

advertisement

Monday is the Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day to commemorate those who suffered from Nazi persecution, and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest of the Nazi concentration camps.

This year, a number of Greater Manchester Jews were added to the New Year Awards list because they have worked to continue educating others about the horrors of the Holocaust.

advertisement

From being rescued from a pile of bodies after nine months in Auschwitz, the only survivor of a murdered family, to being forced to hide in a sandpit from the SS, these Mancunians experienced the worst of humanity.

But the rich life they lived, their ability to rebuild and thrive after such horror, and the kindness of the people who helped them survive also testify to the best of us.

All have now been awarded an MBE or British Empire medal for their dedication.

These are their remarkable stories.

“We arrived in Auschwitz in the middle of the night”

Eva Neumann, 90, was appointed a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE)

(Image: Joel Goodman)

Eva Neumann, MBE, was still a child when she was discovered seriously ill on a pile of corpses in a concentration camp.

The teenager had spent nine months in Auschwitz, and when the Russian troops entered the camp in early 1945, Eva was led on a “death march”.

Eva survived the icy conditions only in light clothes and wooden shoes and ended up in the Neustadt-Glewe concentration camp in Germany.

Here a Russian paramedic found her on a mound of bodies, found that she was still alive, and took the 15-year-old to the hospital to begin her recovery.

But while she was finally physically healthy enough to leave, Eva had to struggle knowing that she was the only surviving member of her family.

A year earlier, when her father arrived in Auschwitz, he lied to guards and told them that Eva was 18 to save her life.

She was spared death and had to sort the clothes of everyone arriving at the camp.

But her mother, father, two younger brothers, and grandmother were all murdered in Auschwitz.

She looked for them after the liberation, but was finally forced to accept that she would never see them again.

Eva lived with her cousin for a while before meeting her husband in Switzerland and moving to Salford, where the mother of five children still lives.

For decades, she did not speak to anyone about her experiences in the camp, not even to her late husband, who himself had lost his family in Auschwitz.

Eva says that what happened there was so terrible that she felt that nobody would ever believe it.

Eva (circled), 15 years old, arrives in Auschwitz, in a photo that is said to have been taken by a concentration camp security guard in 1944

(Image: Joel Goodman)

It wasn’t until decades later, when her grandson asked her to accompany a group of schoolchildren on an educational trip through Auschwitz that Eva finally spoke about it.

“He is such a good boy that I couldn’t refuse anything he wanted from me,” says Eva, who is fondly known to many as Bobby, a Jewish name for grandmother.

“You can’t always cry and moan, you have to do it for others.

“That is my principle, if you help others, you help yourself,” says Eva, now 90 years old.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Eva grew up in a smaller border village in what was then Czechoslovakia.

“My father was a businessman. I had two little brothers and life was very easy and very nice,” she said.

“The children went to school and their hats were thrown into the river, many small problems started.

“I realized that I wasn’t worried, we had parents, they didn’t let us worry, so I wasn’t aware of the situation.

“Then one day in April 1944, two Hungarians and two Germans came on a Sunday morning and said we should pack what we could wear.

“I was not worried. My parents were there, my father said don’t worry. I never cried.

“They took us to the synagogue, where they gathered all the Jews.

“Then they took us to the next town and gathered all the Jews. Then they took us to a huge factory where we stayed for weeks.

“More or less the whole country was gathered and one morning they announced that we would be leaving.

“We were happy because we didn’t know where we were going.

“They put us in cars, we had no idea whether it was day or night, there was a tiny window.

“We arrived in Auschwitz in the middle of the night.

“A guy came to my father and asked him how old I was, he said 15 and he said ‘don’t say 15, say she is 18’ and they let me through.

Eva is still wearing the tattoo she got at the camp

(Image: Joel Goodman)

“My mother was sent to the right by (Josef) Mengele and I was on the left. I started to cry ‘Mama, Mama’ and she said ‘why are you making a noise? You will be shot in a minute.’

“I went to the bathroom from there, was shaved and tattooed. We stood outside and it was bitterly cold and then they took us to the barracks.

“I worked there and sorted all the clothes that came in with the people and put them all in bundles with sheets.

“We did that. Hungry, freezing cold.”

Eva often heard the terrifying noises in the camp that were killed in the gas chambers.

“I know that my mother and my two brothers went in. Then, months later, my father went in. Then, my grandmother,” she added.

“One day they came in, the Russians came in, the Germans said we go, anyone who is sick and cannot walk can go to the hospital, anyone who does not want to go can stay.”

“When they said ‘leave Auschwitz’ I caught it but I shouldn’t have done it because the people who stayed were liberated and went home and it was fantastic and I still had months to go to Germany to run.

“They called it the death march. There was snow. Not enough clothes, clogs, no food, no drink. Only occasionally did we go to farms and sleep in the hay.

“There was snow and dead bodies all the way, so we stumbled and stumbled.”

In Neustadt-Glewe, the living had to remove the dead bodies and put them outside.

An exhausted Eva landed among the dead.

“I was one of the last to be put on the stack by my friend.

“A doctor lifted me up and said I was still alive and he got me out of the camp.”

Eva spent nine months in Auschwitz, where her entire family perished

(Image: Getty Images)

Through her work with the Jewish charity Aish, Eva has accompanied many groups of children on trips to the camp in recent years.

She knows that meeting young people gives her a much better understanding of what has happened than a book or film has ever done.

“If you understand what happened there, if you understand that it can happen to anyone, not just Jews, we had many non-Jews there,” added Eva.

“If you know what can happen, that’s how we work.

“Not to say that poor Eva, who was already in Auschwitz, serves to show the world, not just the children.

“It’s so terrible when I think about it, do we really believe it? When we got back, nobody spoke and I know why.

“Nobody believed me, nobody believed us.

“What they did is so terrible that it is not credible. If you take a book and start reading, throw it away.

“Maybe these kids I took with me won’t read this book or see it on TV, but if you talk enough, something might make you think.”

“Suicide Saved Nine Of Our Family”

Dr. Peter Kurer BEM, 90

(Image: Joel Goodman)

1938 was Dr. Peter Kurer BEM six years old and lived in Vienna with his older brother and his adored mother and father.

But when Austria was annexed, the SS didn’t appear at the family’s front door for long, looking for his dentist’s father.

Realizing the urgent need to leave the country, Peter turned to the Quakers in Manchester for help.

What they did for his family undoubtedly saved their entire lives and ushered in the beginning of Peter’s lifelong admiration and deep respect for the Quaker faith.

“I remember Hitler came in. Hitler was very interested in keeping people busy. Every house had swastika flags from roof to floor,” says Peter, who now lives in Stockport.

“I remember the early days when I saw the planes.

Dr. Peter Kurer, pictured at the age of 5, with his mother Dora and brother Hans, 7, 1936 in Austria

(Image: Dr. Peter Kurer)

“A few weeks later someone called my mother from the street and said, ‘Watch out, the SS will pick up your husband.’

“My father was about to go to his dental office a quarter of a mile away and my mother said,” Go back to bed. “

“She took a thermometer, put it in warm water, five minutes later, ‘Bang Bang Bang’, it’s the SS. You want my father.

“My mother said ‘he has a very contagious disease, here is the thermometer’ and they left him.

“In Germany they would have taken him with him if he had stood at the door of death, in Austria, Vienna, they would have left him.”

Peter’s parents spoke for an hour and decided to leave the country within a week.

Incredibly, they were able to escape due to the ties they made to Quakers after a previous family tragedy in Manchester.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Years earlier, his mother’s sister had worked for a Viennese textile company that did business with a company in Manchester.

Peter’s aunt often corresponded with a young man who worked there, and he eventually came to Vienna to visit her.

“They got engaged on the third visit,” added Peter

“Three months later they got married in a public service in Vienna and they moved to Manchester.

“He was a Quaker participant. My parents always said he was a very nice guy. I still remember him vaguely.

“After three and a half years of marriage, she committed suicide out of loneliness. Women did not work, she turned her thumbs six days a week.

“She had a Quaker funeral that my parents attended. Nine of our family were saved by suicide.”

To move to the UK, the family first had to find someone to “vouch for” them, which meant paying the government £ 50 per person, which is £ 2,500 today to increase their chances of getting a visa.

“My father called some Quakers in Manchester,” added Peter.

“The Goodwins who lived in Whalley Range. They were jewelers on Swan Street in Manchester.

“They said ‘come to Manchester, we will guarantee you’.”

Peter pictured with his cello at his home in Stockport

(Image: Joel Goodman)

After the couriers arrived safely in town, they lived with the Goodwins for a while, while Peter’s father repeated his last year of dentistry training.

The Goodwins offered Peter and his brother Hans to attend a Quaker boarding school for two years. There they blossomed so that Peter’s father continued to pay them later.

As an adult, Peter followed his father into dentistry.

He then invented the Kurer anchor system, a type of threaded pin for supporting crowns that is used worldwide today.

He says what he learned during Quaker School lessons inspired the design.

The impression that his own school days had left him was that Peter and his late wife Heather finally sent two of their own four children to a Quaker boarding school.

Dr. Peter Kurer, pictured with his late wife Heather, during their engagement

(Image: Dr. Peter Kurer)

“The Quakers not only saved us, but also made other Quakers give guarantees of £ 2,500 each, and they saved another five members of our family,” added Peter.

“My training gave me the feeling that I owe the Quakers something. Six million people were exterminated and nine of us quit thanks to the Quakers.

“The Quakers guaranteed thousands of Jews when the rest of the world sat back and slowly did nothing.

“There were individuals who helped Jews, but as an organization, the Quakers were the only organization that participated in the organization.”

Peter’s deep gratitude to the Quakers is a constant in his life that continues to this day.

After finding out a few years ago that the Holocaust Museum of Israel, Yad Vasham, had no information at that time about the role Quakers had played in helping Jews, he decided to write a thesis about it himself.

At first they didn’t accept it, so Peter wrote a second thesis, “The Missing Chapter”, and found five historians who were willing to sign their names for it. After seven years, it was finally accepted by the museum.

Even today, at the age of 88, Peter regularly lectures to raise awareness of the role they played in saving the Jews from the persecution.

When asked what motivates him, he says: “I and my family were saved by the Quakers, and no one knows that they exist.”

Read more about today’s stories here

“My parents told me that the war would be over soon and we would be together again.”

Ruth Salmon BEM, 83

(Image: Joel Goodman)

When she was seven years old, Ruth Lachs, BEM, had already experienced the best – and the worst – of humanity.

As a little girl, she had to hide in a sandpit in the middle of the night so as not to be discovered by SS officers.

It was only thanks to the courage of a group of people who risked their own lives to protect them that Ruth survived.

Ruth was born in Hamburg in 1936 and had a happy, traditional Jewish childhood in the first two years of her life.

But on November 9, 1938, everything changed.

More than 7,500 Jewish businesses were destroyed and hundreds of synagogues burned down on Crystal Night.

The family took only a small amount of clothing and left their family business, which had been sold to non-Jews for a small amount. She fled to Amsterdam.

Two years later, when Holland was attacked, the family was in danger again and hid in their attic for a while to make people think their home was empty.

When the Nazis began to drum up Jews to take them to a detention center, they realized that they had to separate and hide completely.

Ruth and her little brother Karel, 3, were taken in by a couple who could not have children of their own and had to pretend that their parents had been killed in the Rotterdam bombings to avoid suspicion.

Ruth and her husband Werner

(Image: Joel Goodman)

But in 1943 someone told the Nazis that they were hiding Jewish children.

At that point, Ruth and Karel were brought to a day nursery in a Nazi assembly center.

When the SS arrived, a nanny smuggled Ruth into the garden in the middle of the night and hid her in the sandpit.

She urged her not to be afraid, but Ruth knew that she had to be absolutely silent in order not to be discovered.

The brave act of kindness undoubtedly saved her life.

Tragically, Karel was too poor to leave kindergarten after contracting polio and later died in Auschwitz.

However, Ruth was smuggled by train to Limburg in southern Holland from a young, non-Jewish Dutch student who was part of an underground network.

After suffering from polio herself, the Christian family who protected her anxiously took her to the hospital – where the medical director agreed to keep her true identity secret.

Ruth was released two and a half months later, and the movement that helped her get to Limburg led her back to Amsterdam.

She was able to hide in a home for mentally handicapped children until the end of the war.

Ruth and Werner Lachs, pictured in their home in Prestwich, continue to teach younger generations about the war

(Image: Joel Goodman)

Ruth was eventually reunited with her parents, who survived the war by hiding in the north of the country after finding them through the Red Cross.

But the fear of not knowing if they would ever find her took young Ruth’s toll.

“I like to talk to schools to teach the kids because they can’t imagine what it was,” added Ruth.

“I felt quite sad because other children, their parents, or their aunts or uncles came, but I was one of the last in the house because my parents had trouble getting to Amsterdam.

“After the war I felt very bad. What would happen? I thank God that everything turned out well.”

Ruth has had countless conversations over the years, especially with schoolchildren, about her experiences during the war.

The 83-year-old lives in Prestwich with her husband Werner (93), who, thanks to MI6 spy Frank Foley, who granted his family a visa to enter England in 1939, managed to escape persecution by the Nazis.

Ruth and Werner, pictured on their wedding day

(Image: MEN Media)

Ruth believes that what appeals most to the children she speaks to and helps them relate to their story is their appreciation for how scary it must have been to be separated from their parents ,

“Even though I wasn’t in a camp, I was hidden, and being separated from your parents with your brother when you were six is ​​a big deal. These are formative years,” she added.

“My parents told me that the war would soon be over and that we would be together again, but it’s a traumatic experience.”

Ruth is still committed to Holocaust education.

“There is a lot of anti-Semitism because people don’t understand how terrible it really was,” she added.

“That’s why I like talking to schools to raise children because they can’t imagine what it was like.”

“Hate is like a weed, it grows underground and when it comes to the surface it is too strong to be eradicated.”

Sisters Gisela Feldman BEM, 96, and Sonja Sternberg BEM, 93

(Image: Joel Goodman)

In 1939 the sisters Gisela Feldman BEM and Sonja Sternberg BEM carried passengers, which later became known as “The Journey of the Damned”.

At that time, only teenagers, the girls and their mother belonged to more than 900 Jews who drove from Germany to Cuba with the SS St. Louis.

After years of growing hostility to Jews after Hitler came to power, the situation had become so precarious that the family felt they had no choice but to flee their own survival.

The Cuban embassy sold visas and sailing, they believed, was a way out.

The trip even on a luxury liner was pleasant. The crew ordered the captain to treat the passengers well.

“We had the Gestapo on board, but part of the crew was nice,” says Sonja.

“We had a very nice person. For my 13th birthday he gave me a pen and stationery that I kept until two years ago because it was so torn. He was so nice. He asked my mother, didn’t he?” Do you need money for your children? “

Sonya (third front right) and Gisela (left front) with their mother (third from left) on board the SS St. Louis

(Image: Joel Goodman)

However, when the ship arrived in Havana port, passengers found that their visas had been revoked and entry was denied.

The ship sailed to Florida, but the United States and later Canada refused to help.

The captain had no choice but to sail back to Europe, where France, Holland, Belgium and England eventually agreed to each share the passengers.

After being persecuted for business reasons, Sonja and Gisela’s father had been arrested and deported to Poland and could not cross with his family.

But he managed to send a message to the ship and give them advice that would turn out to be vital.

Try to go to England.

Many of the Jews who were taken in by countries on mainland Europe were later deported to Germany when they were occupied.

In fact, more than 250 of the SS St. Louis’ former passengers were murdered by the Nazis during the war.

The sisters, who lived in a non-Jewish quarter of Berlin at the age of seven and ten when Hitler came to power, still vividly remember the growing tensions in the 1930s.

Sonya and Gisela carry cones with sweets that were traditionally distributed to children on the first day of school

(Image: Joel Goodman)

“All of our friends weren’t Jews, but it didn’t make any difference,” says Gisela.

“We played together on the street. We were invited to their birthday parties and they were invited to ours, and life was completely normal.

“Then Hitler came to power in 1933 and we let the workers march on the street on May 1st.

“I heard a shot and a body was carried out of the apartment block I lived in, and when I was ten I knew that life would never be the same.

“In the beginning people were still very brave, even though we had SS men standing in front of our shop who said don’t buy from Jews.

“The Germans didn’t think that something like this could happen from the start, but in the end they were too afraid to face a dictator.”

Gradually, customers no longer came to the family grocery store and the children were no longer invited to parties.

“It must have bothered me, but I was so used to being Jewish that I didn’t expect certain things,” says Sonja, who was kicked out of her non-Jewish school after Kristallnacht.

The family’s grocery store in Berlin

(Image: Joel Goodman)

Sonja, Gisela and their mother were able to start a new life in England.

An English immigration officer, impressed with how well Gisela spoke English, offered to help them.

But more than 30 family members who failed to get out would die in the Holocaust.

This includes, fear, her father.

The sisters were in contact with him until 1942 when communication suddenly stopped. To date, they do not know the exact details of his fate.

Sonja, now 93, remembers the day when her father, who was born during the Austro-Hungarian Empire and had a Polish passport, was taken away.

Sonia yelled at the SS not to take her father with her

(Image: Joel Goodman)

“I screamed, don’t take my daddy with me,” she said.

“They said to my mother, if you don’t silence this child, we’ll take it too. My sister was very good and went to the kitchen and made some sandwiches for my father. We had no idea where he was going.” ,

Her girls’ mother initially settled in London and worked tirelessly to look after her daughters.

“We shouldn’t be working. To make money, we painted the faces of toy soldiers,” said Sonja.

“My mother cleaned for people she knew from Berlin, who were smart and left earlier.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“As soon as the war started, we were allowed to work. My mother worked in a pickle factory, she came home and we sat there peeling onions with our gas masks.”

Eventually, Sonja, who ran a clothing store, moved to Manchester at the age of 29, while Gisela, a teacher, moved here 25 years ago after losing her husband.

Both are now widowed and live close together in Belong Morris Feinmann’s home in Didsbury.

Together they still often speak in public, not only about their own experiences, but also about the adversities with which refugees are still confronted.

Gisela is still talking about her experiences to educate the younger generations

(Image: Joel Goodman)

“After the Holocaust, people never said again,” said 96-year-old Gisela.

“If you look around, unfortunately we have not been so successful with the never again, but until you stop teaching people things will never get better.

The sisters, pictured at Gisela in Didsbury

(Image: Joel Goodman)

“There is a saying that bad people only succeed when good people do nothing, so – education.

“I don’t know if you can do it, but you have to do something good because people keep asking you to talk about it.

To follow Helen on Twitter, click here

Here you will find her Facebook news page

Here you can find the latest M.E.N stories on our Facebook page

“Once our generation is gone, the generation that can speak from experience is gone, and people will only be able to speak about something that has been told to them.

“Hate is like a weed, it grows underground and when it comes to the surface it is too strong to be eradicated.”

advertisement