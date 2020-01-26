advertisement

Peter Lantos was five and Mala Tribich 14 when they were imprisoned in the concentration camp in north-west Germany. After the war, they settled in the UK, but returned as survivors. They and soldiers who liberated them remember the horrors in BBC Two documentary Belsen: Our Story. Originally intended to house 10,000, by the end of the war 85,000 had been sent there, of which 52,000 died of hunger, illness or by SS guards. Troops arriving on April 15, 1945, fainted with the smell of 10,000 non-buried corpses.

Mr. Lantos, a Hungarian Jew, was sent to Belsen with his family, but a month before his release, his father died of hunger. He was buried in a mass grave.

“Returning, I imagine what life would have been like if I had a father,” says the scientist and author. “He died there and of course there is no marker. There are graves with 8,000, 5,000 or 200, I don’t know where he is. I don’t visit a concentration camp, I visit my father’s grave emotionally. ”

Mrs Tribich grew up in Poland. Her mother and sister were shot when their hiding place was found in July 1943. She arrived in Belsen with her cousin. They were cared for in an orphanage of Pole Luba Tryszynska, the angel of Belsen, whose three-year-old son was sent to the gas chamber of Auschwitz.

“It is not easy to go back,” says Mrs. Tribich. “I thought it was important and for me it is important for a reason and that I visit a graveyard, a cemetery. The victims should never be forgotten.”

Standing where the camp once stood, she said, “It’s that almost pervasive silence, so I think they’re resting in peace.”

Lance bombardier George Leonard of the 63rd Anti-Tank Regiment was one of the first to arrive in Belsen. “We heard all those crazy stories about the Germans and concentration camps, but we didn’t believe it,” he says. “No one would do such a thing … but they did it and we walked in.”

He fights tears and tells how pits 12ft deep, 30ft wide and 50ft long were dug before PoWs were made to bury the dead.

Captain naval test pilot Captain Eric Brown recalls: “We had seen massacre, but nothing of this magnitude. There were bodies everywhere. ”

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch lived in Breslau before being sent to Auschwitz. She survived playing the cello in the women’s orchestra of the camp. When the Russians advanced, she was moved to Belsen, 18 years old, but realized that she was free to hear English voices.

“I remember British soldiers coming into Belsen and fainting because of the smell … you can imagine thousands of rotting corpses lying around,” she says. “We were used to it. We have not even noticed the smell, we have lived there for centuries. These were all soldiers, they have seen something or two, but no one has seen anything like Belsen. ”

She did not return for the show that reveals that another 14,000 died of typhus, which killed journalist Anne Frank and her sister. The circumstances were so bad that everything burned to the ground.

Of the 480 camp workers, only 33 were tried and only 13, including SS commander Josef Kramer, were executed.

Mrs. Lasker-Wallfisch says that many survivors felt guilty about survival, but adds: “Someone must survive to speak for those who can no longer speak.”

Today’s Songs Of Praise contains some of the 10,000 children saved by the Kindertransport. Author Ruth Barnett arrived here at the age of four. “I thought my mother would come and take me home,” she says. “It only hit me when she didn’t come.”

● Belsen: Our Story, BBC Two, 21pm, Tuesday; Songs Of Praise, BBC One, 3.05pm, today

