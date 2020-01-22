Holocaust forum updates: heads of state and government arrive in Israel for Auschwitz ceremony - Israel news

advertisement

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, an airlift of presidents, prime ministers and kings from all over the world arrives in Israel on Wednesday for the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of the House of Nancy Pelosi, and the Presidents of Bulgaria, Romania, Finland, Georgia, Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina have already arrived in Israel.

The forum will also be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. All Heads of State and Government of the European Union as well as the British Prince Charles and other heads of state will be present.

12:17 Netanyahu and Macron talk about Iran, Lebanon and Libya

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Prime Minister’s residence, where Netanyahu asked Macron to join the campaign of pressure and sanctions against Iran.

Macron said he was “determined” that Iran would never acquire nuclear weapons, adding that France was “inflexible” about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The two also discussed the situation in Lebanon and Hezbollah’s precision weapon project there, as well as developments in Libya in the light of Turkey’s recent intervention.

10:32 am Putin wants historical gestures from Netanyahu

The Russian president, who will arrive in Israel on Thursday, will speak to Prime Minister Netanyahu about the release of the imprisoned Naama Issachar. Haaretz Amos Harel expands what the consideration can bring.

7:00 AM. Could Kushners Israel signal the release of Deal of the Century?

Israeli officials are convinced that the Trump peace plan will be released ahead of the March 2 elections, Amir Tibon von Haaretz writes, but US experts are wondering who would benefit from such a move.

5:22 am Netanyahu uses the Holocaust Forum to strengthen Israel’s support against the ICC

According to Noa Landau, Netanyahu will try to back up the claim that the court has no jurisdiction in Palestinian territories because it is not a sovereign state

