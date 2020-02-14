Happy Valentine’s Day, all lovebirds! In honor of the special holiday, tons of your favorite Hollywood stars – including Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon – shared the sweetest posts dedicated to their loved ones.

Friday, February 14th Chip wins revealed the special surprise for Valentine’s Day that he had in store for his wife Joanna Gaines, The Fixer Upper Alum raised the bar extremely when he explained how he had performed his epic gesture for his only true love.

“Jo loves love letters! And I love @joannagaines, ”said the 45-year-old to a photo he shared of the couple’s property in Waco, Texas. In the snapshot you can see a massive red heart on the side of Jo, 41, and chips silos.

“So I did a night mission here in the silos in Waco to try to light a beacon in her heart,” continued the guru for house renovation. “So many memories in the books, sweet girl, and so many more will come. #Forever.”

While Chip did everything for his brunette beauty, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted for a more casual Valentine’s Day outing. Before the entertaining celebrations, sources near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Closer Weekly shared all of their romantic plans.

“Harry and Meghan are planning an inconspicuous Valentine’s Day in Vancouver,” the insider said exclusively. “But that doesn’t mean it won’t be anything special. Meghan has given Harry cooking classes and he plans to test his culinary skills by conjuring up a braised dinner.”

However the stars celebrate, we are sure it will be a great day for everyone!

