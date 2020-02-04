Advertisement

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and film mogul Jon Peters quit just 12 days after the game ended.

The actress and animal rights activist married the ‘Batman’ producer Peters at a ceremony in Malibu on January 20, which was reportedly attended by her two sons and three daughters and his ex-wife.

But there apparently was trouble in paradise when Anderson abruptly flew to her native Canada on Saturday morning, The Hollywood Reporter said, just a few days after she posted a photo of herself and Peters on her Instagram account.

“I was moved by the warm welcome from Jon’s and my union,” said 52-year-old Anderson in a statement to the US media.

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reassess what we want from life and from each other.”

The couple had previously been married four times.

Anderson said in her statement that the wedding had never been formalized and the couple had decided to resign as they considered their next move.

She was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She married professional poker player Rick Salomon twice.

More recently, she dated French football star Adil Rami, with whom she lived in France.

The 74-year-old Peters, a former hairdresser, rose to Hollywood fame after a well-known romance with Barbra Streisand and produced her version of “A Star Is Born” in 1976.

He subsequently directed Tim Burton’s “Batman” films in the 1980s and 1990s and in 2006 released another icon of DC comics on the screen in “Superman Returns”.

In the 1990s, he was co-chair of Columbia Pictures.

Peters allegedly met Anderson for the first time in the 1980s and suggested shortly afterwards.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could choose one, but I’ve only wanted Pamela for 35 years,” he said to THR when the couple made a deal in January.

