Hollyoak's fans are upset after Jesse Donovan died on his wedding day

Hollyoak’s fans rage after the soap killed popular character Jesse Donovan on his wedding day.

The heartbreaking death from alcohol poisoning occurred after Jesse drowned his worries and threw the alcohol back after discovering that his sister Grace Black had shot Mercedes McQueen in the Channel Four soap.

In harrowing scenes, Jesse, played by Luke Jerdy, could not return to his new wife Courtney, who was waiting to honeymoon with him.

Jesse tried to text Courtney before the breakdown and was found by neighbor Martine Deveraux, who asked her doctor’s son Mitchell for help.

In Tuesday night’s E4 episode, Mitchell tried to save Jesse’s life, but to no avail.

“How can you do this to us ??? Not the beautiful Jesse,” tweeted an angry fan.

“He is one of the best characters in Hollyoaks. Finally he gets happy and they kill him!” another raged.

“No, no, no! Don’t kill Jesse !!!” called another viewer.

Luke Jerdy, who has been with Jesse since 2016, said of his departure: “The last four years in Hollyoaks have been the best of my life and I say goodbye to Jesse with a heavy heart.

“I leave with the best memories and I’m so happy to be part of the team.

“The show is getting stronger and the work is extremely important.”

He added: “Unfortunately, Jesse’s death could happen to anyone and I think we should all be aware of the possible consequences of …

drink too much.

“I hope the plot can help people stay safe.”

Drinkaware, an alcohol education charity, said: “Jesse’s death from alcohol poisoning is overwhelmingly tragic, and Hollyoak’s screenwriters have shown that the consequences of drinking too much should never be underestimated.

“If you drink a lot in a short time, the concentration of alcohol in the blood can impair the proper functioning of the body and lead to acute alcohol poisoning.

“It is important to know the signs of alcohol poisoning to help someone quickly because they are unable to help themselves.”

