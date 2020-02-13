Holly Willoughby spoke about how her children are affected by climate change.

This Morning’s moderator admitted this when speaking to two activists on the ITV show.

Both guests, Pippa Best and Ellie Smith, said they had environmental anxiety – a feeling of helplessness about the state of the planet.

This caused Holly, 39, to discuss how her own three children – Harry, ten, Belle, eight and Chester, five – felt about the increasing awareness of climate change.

Holly and Phil spoke to two climate change activists this morning

She said: “I have my three children and they are watching Newsround, it is something that is part of school, they are watching it. They are coming home and more recently I have noticed that they talk a lot about it.

“We have always been very environmentally conscious in our house, as much as we can.

“But they’re talking about it differently, just like you saw about the bushfires, all sorts of things. And they’re worried about it.”

Pippa Best and Ellie Smith said they suffered from environmental fear

Holly continued: “Your survey has changed, in fact it has become quite scary and as a parent I wonder how we should deal with it because it affects not only adults but also our children.”

Guest Ellie said her eco-anxiety symptoms include breast lift, palpitations, and insomnia, while Pippa added that she often had trouble sleeping when reading too much about climate change.

This morning will be broadcast on ITV on weekdays from 10 a.m.