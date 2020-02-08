Holly Marie Combs is here to improve the record. The Charmed Alum clapped back at those who questioned their lack of public support for former co-star Shannen Doherty after she recently admitted that she had stage four breast cancer. While some of Doherty’s famous friends flooded social media with support messages, Hollywood Life noticed that Combs went to Twitter to address her critics.

Let us make one thing clear. I don’t use social media to send messages to people I’ve known for 30 years. You can. I don’t do that.

– Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2020

Not long after, Combs quoted a video of a cat cuddling a teddy bear and wrote, “This. Because Twitter is full of idiots.”

Combs isn’t the only celebrity who has taken a more reserved approach to wishing Doherty all the best. Jason Priestly, who played Doherty’s twin sister in the legendary 90s soap opera Beverly Hills (90210), admitted that he had turned to his former co-star, though understandably he hadn’t heard of it yet.

Combs played with Doherty in the original version of Charmed, which premiered in The CW in 1998. Doherty left the show after season 3 and was replaced by Rose McGowan.

Along with Doherty’s diagnosis, which was made just three years after her cancer was reported, the actress also sued the State Farm Insurance. According to court records, Doherty’s lawyer claims that she “cannot spend the remaining years peacefully in her home” because of the cost of repairing her California home after the Woolsey Fire 2018.

“My home was badly damaged,” Doherty told ABC News. “You went into the house and it just smelled of smoke. I tried it, I communicated with my insurance company. I was passed from claim adjuster to adjuster, so I sued State Farm and the result was one of the best.” terrible processes I’ve ever been through. ”

She added that she hopes the lawsuit will help other people stand up to classic corporate runarounds.

“I want to make a difference,” said Doherty. “I can achieve this effect through this lawsuit, and when I say that enough is enough if large companies and corporations run over the small person. It is not fair and I stand for all of us. I want something bigger than just in Remind me. ” me.”