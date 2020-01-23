advertisement

Given their decidedly vintage-sounding handle, it would be easy to assume that Hollis Brown is a band of tired wannabe troubadours who are constantly looking to breathe new life into it. While their name was taken from / borrowed / stolen from a Bob Dylan number with the same name, the sound of the group is anything but archive-like. In the course of their various releases, the band has come to a style that combines honesty, energy and integrity in a way that appeals to someone’s pop preferences and to people with more cerebral sensitivities.

The band’s latest offering, Ozone Park, makes those intentions clear. Flush with cheerful rhythms, immediately catchy melodies and the sincere, compelling vocals of singer / guitarist Mike Montali have done his most accessible effort ever. It may in fact be the record that pushes them closer to the mainstream, but also – according to them – the compliments that they deserve.

“We are always working on new material,” Montali emphasizes. “Constantly write, record, release. In this age of new music it is important to always have new things. “

advertisement

To this end, Montali shuns the idea of ​​leaving physical CDs for digital downloads, given their belief that their fan base generally prefers the real deal. “For me personally I like to hold something in my hand,” he says. “I grew up recording record stores and searching the crates to find a cool album cover that I could watch. Otherwise it is not tangible, Vinyl is increasing. We are an old school rock band that tours quite a bit, and the merch of the show keeps the gas in the van. I can’t say I didn’t think about the other person, but I do like the physical things. ”

The fact that Hollis Brown offered exclusive Record Store Day releases early on helped them to raise collective awareness, a fact that Montali and his colleagues – Jonathan Bonilla (lead guitar) Adam Bock (keys) and Andrew Zehnal (drums) have been striving since they first started recording in 2013. It seemed a natural development after Montali and Bonilla started the Queens New York band shortly before.

“Music heads love their vinyl,” Montali suggests.

It is therefore not surprising that Hollis Brown considers itself an old-school rock and roll group. “We came the old-fashioned way,” Montali emphasizes. “Practicing songs in the garage, getting out and playing local performances, then doing regional performances, which led to national performances, which eventually led to international performances. So it has been a kind of steady growth, year after year, climbing the mountain, so to speak. It grows every year and it is quite exciting to do it that way, because we are trying to build followers who can’t go anywhere. It is important for us to have a core follower who loves us, believes in us and wants to be part of what we do. ”

Of course, touring has been an important part of that growth, but Montali attributes that relentless regime to their dedication to the music itself. “We never try to make the same record twice,” he says. “People who cling to the tire are taken for a ride, and that makes it more interesting than groups that have one sound and leave it in the same way.”

The evolution of the group, from the garage band-sounding spontaneity of their first album, Ride on the Train, to the more modern approach with Ozone Park, digitally recorded with synths and pronounced rhythms, is, according to Montali’s estimate, a definite transition for the band, one that has taken them from a stylistic attitude that resembles that of the mid-70s, to music that is more representative of modern times.

Nevertheless, Montali said that the group always intends to maintain an iconic approach that reflects the best of a classic rock tradition. “We want our sound compared to the big American bands that we love, not just the bands that come out today,” he admits. “We want it to last and have timeless sound. With the new record, the question was, how do we maintain the same visceral rock energy and do it in a way that would be recognizable to people coming today. We wanted to make a modern classic rock album. “

The band indeed has ambitious ambitions, an assessment that Montali fully agrees with. “We want to be one of the great American bands,” he decides.

That naturally raises a high bar and Montali agrees that it presents a challenge every time. “We wonder what new ground we can break through,” he muses. “How can we all get to the same page to get together there? It is important to try to make everyone’s sonic voice heard, and I think we have achieved that. Everyone has an idea of ​​how they want the band to sound, and we were all there right now with what we want to represent and what we want to be considered in the musical conversation. We are all focused on creating something that might remind you of a great Tom Petty album, but that also has something that feels like today. How can we preserve that anthemic feeling, the spirit of great American songwriting, and do it in a way that has never been heard before, while still taking new paths? “

For his part, Montali believes that it all starts with the song, and that things generally evolve there. He admits, however, that recording the connection the band makes in concert and then transferring it to the studio can sometimes seem daunting.

“I wish we could sometimes bring more of that live energy into the studio and more of that kind of visceral sound and capture that immediate hurry,” Montali admits. “It is a challenge for us and for many people to capture that live feeling. My favorite bands had great recordings and great songs that meant something to people, but they also had a fruitful tour career. For us it is important to have that balance, to make meaningful records with meaningful songs that have something to say and can make a difference in a certain way, but we also want to start playing live from our audience. ”

He mentions Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young and Bob Dylan as excellent examples of artists that they imitate, artists who constantly tour and make music, not because they have to, but rather because they remain committed to their craft. Hollis Brown himself makes around 100 performances a year.

“It is the specific lifestyle that we have chosen,” Montali says, reflecting on the group’s work schedule. “It is easier said than done like everything else that is romanticized. It becomes difficult to be around the same people and we are in the same little box for a few hours – whether it is the van or a hotel room or a dressing room where we are within two feet of each other We are always shaken from one place to another You have to learn to do it the right way We have made every mistake you can make by learning that But now know it we all meet and we have the right atmosphere to know how to do it together, in retrospect it is amazing all the places we have gone and all the people we have met – the cities, the countryside – and if you have everything If we add together, it is unbelievable that we can manage but still have such an incredible lifestyle. However, it is certainly not for everyone. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaM0cmwxk6I (/ embed)

advertisement